CHEYENNE – Late last season, the Cheyenne East girls started playing arguably their best soccer of the year.
Three of the Lady Thunderbirds’ seven wins came during the postseason – one in the Class 4A East Regional tournament and two in the state tournament. A big part of that late-season surge was the emergence of then-freshman Jordan Griess.
Griess scored three goals in the state tournament, including two in an elimination match against Cheyenne Central, one which was an overtime goal that lifted East to a win over the Indians and helped it go on to capture fifth place.
Now, Griess has entered the season with a new sense of confidence, East coach Rebecca Valdez said.
“Freshmen always come out a little hesitant,” Valdez said. “Coming into this year, she just has a different confidence about her. So, I think those three goals propelled her … she just presents herself with more confidence.”
But that confidence should radiate throughout the team while the T-Birds look to build on the late-season momentum.
“Because of how we ended (the season), we should be able to start a little better than we did last year,” Griess said. “And we should be more confident as a team.”
It took a while for Griess to adapt to the high school level of play, and especially to the speed of the game, she said. However, the chemistry she built throughout the season with her team helped her get to where she needed to be.
It wasn’t until the latter part of the campaign that she felt the game slowed down for her, and she was playing at the pace she needed to be.
“As a freshman going into the end of the year, I was bonding with the players a lot more. I was playing a lot better, and I was understanding more where I needed to be,” the midfielder said. “About three-quarters of the way through the season (the game started to slow down). I really started to understand where I needed to play and how I needed to play for the team.
“For me, it was more about attacking and pushing the ball forward than being defensively minded. Toward the end of the season, I was a lot more relaxed.”
Aside from building that camaraderie with her teammates and gaining that experience that comes with the time spent on the pitch, Griess’ willingness to improve her craft helped her excel. Prior to joining East’s roster, Griess was primarily playing in the back line. With the help of her commitment, Griess became more familiar with her new position.
“The biggest thing was her learning curve. She loves the game, so she practices a lot on her own. She just wants to get better,” Valdez said. “So, as the season went on, she would work on the little parts of her game inside and outside of practice, and it just made her a better player. She’s the type of kid that no matter what you ask her to play, she’s going to go in and give 100%, and learn the position the best she can.”
Today, Griess and the T-Birds open the season at Natrona County, where she hopes to continue to turn experience into success.
“This year, I’m going to feel a lot more comfortable now that I’ve seen a whole season of (high school soccer) and what I need to do,” Griess said.