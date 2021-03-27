CHEYENNE – When Hailey Marshall tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, she knew there was an outside chance her legs would be strong enough to compete as a thrower during the outdoor track and field season.
The Cheyenne East senior suffered the injury during the opening weekend of the volleyball season last August. After a few weeks on the sideline, Marshall returned to the Lady Thunderbirds’ lineup and squeezed a few more weeks out of the campaign in a defensive role before her knee completely gave out on her.
Marshall’s surgeon grafted part of her right leg to repair the ligament in her left knee. She would need both legs to be strong in order to return to any sort of athletic competition.
“I wasn’t even thinking about track when I started my physical therapy,” Marshall said. “I was thinking about being healthy enough to play volleyball this fall. I didn’t want to miss out on my last track season, but this is just a way for me to get stronger for volleyball.
“I’m really excited to be back out here.”
Marshall recently signed a letter of intent to suit up for Northwest College in Powell. Neither leg is strong enough for Marshall to play volleyball or compete in running events yet, but they are strong enough for her to throw shot put and discus this spring.
“The grafted leg was significantly weaker than the leg I injured, and that was the one that had to be stronger,” Marshall said. “I had to get it up to where the left leg was in order for me to get back and throw this spring. They didn’t want me to be babying the leg because it wasn’t as strong as the other one.
“I’m not 100% even, but I am close enough they’re going to let me throw.”
As a sophomore, Marshall placed eighth in shot put at the 2019 Class 4A outdoor state meet with a heave of 34 feet, 7½ inches. She competed indoors as a junior and placed seventh in shot with a heave of 35-7.
Marshall never had the chance to improve upon those marks after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all of the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s 2020 spring sports seasons.
“She hasn’t been able to throw full out yet, but she did a little bit of warming up the other day and she was explosive and throwing really well right off the bat from a power position,” East coach Travis Eldridge said. “She is going to be tough this season.”
Eldridge wasn’t surprised to see Marshall uncorking solid throws days after being released by her doctor. She is naturally powerful, he said.
“Her hip strength is unbelievable and helps her be really explosive,” he said. “You can see that strength in volleyball too. She isn’t big, but she is so powerful she can make up for that lack of height with how high she jumps.”
Marshall was a sprinter when she started competing in track during junior high. Her coach talked her into trying the throwing events, and she took to them naturally.
“I tried it and really liked it, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Marshall said. “I was first or second in discus my eighth-grade year and I knew it was the event for me.”
In Marshall’s mind, reaching distances she had previously isn’t the biggest challenge of this season.
“I am going to have a hard time not pushing myself too much,” she said. “I’m really competitive and I want to do well, and I’m a little worried I might do too much or go too hard before I’m ready.”