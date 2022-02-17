CHEYENNE – Zander Hardy’s own solid play and a few injuries have expanded his role with No. 3-ranked Cheyenne East.
However, an injury of his own nearly kept him off the court for the Thunderbirds this season.
Hardy started feeling pain in his left shoulder last spring as preparation for his junior season with the Colorado BBs started ramping up. He tried to block out the discomfort, but it eventually became too much to ignore.
The initial diagnosis gave Hardy hope he could eventually return to the pitcher’s mound after a stretch of physical therapy. The pain never subsided. Hardy even tried to play in the outfield during one tournament, only to find that he couldn’t really throw the ball, which made him a liability to his team.
That tournament was the breaking point that made Hardy seek an MRI. That scan showed that he had torn the labrum in his throwing shoulder. Surgery was scheduled for July 28.
Hardy’s baseball season was over, and his basketball season was in doubt when his doctor told him he wouldn’t be able to resume activity until February at the earliest. And that was only if there were no setbacks.
Hardy had reason to hope, though.
“The doctor had assured me that he’s gotten countless people back from the same shoulder surgery,” Hardy said. “I learned that I could do what I’ve done if I was serious about my physical therapy.”
Hardy aggressively pursued his rehabilitation, going to physical therapy three times per week and doing what he could on his own with near-religious commitment.
He was so far ahead of schedule in his recovery that he was on the court at East on the first day of practice in November. Hardy wasn’t fully cleared, and T-Birds coach Rusty Horsley expected him to ease into basketball.
That didn’t last long.
Hardy was full-go when the season tipped off Dec. 9. The 6-foot guard has gone from coming off the bench for spot minutes to coming off the bench and playing starter’s minutes. Eventually, he was thrust into the starting lineup because of knee injuries to Tate Bishop and Colter McAnelly.
Bishop suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear, while McAnelly could return shortly from his medial collateral ligament injury.
Hardy is unlikely to see his role change. That depends on what East’s opponents present, Horsley said.
“Depending on matchups, we could start him or have him coming off the bench,” Horsley said. “The thing I really like about him is he doesn’t care whether he starts, comes off the bench or doesn’t play very much because we only put him out there for his offense.
“Whatever we have done with Zander, he has accepted and done very well with because he wants the team to win.”
Hardy’s play has made it hard to have him anywhere other than on the court.
His 6.3 points per game make him the fifth-leading scorer for the T-Birds (16-3 overall, 5-2 Class 4A East Conference) entering tonight’s 7:30 tipoff against Laramie (10-8, 2-5). Hardy is also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
He scored a career-best 18 points during East’s Feb. 5 win over Sheridan. Hardy also had 11 during a 63-58 win over Cheyenne South on Jan. 20. The T-Birds went nearly 5 minutes without scoring against South, but Hardy came off the bench and scored their first points. He finished the first quarter with seven of East’s 11 points against the Bison.
Providing that sort of spark is what’s expected from Hardy. It’s a tricky role because players expected to provide a scoring punch as soon as they step on the floor can easily give in to the temptation to force shots. Hardy has learned to strike a balance in his role.
“If I can’t score, I try to help my teammates score,” Hardy said. “I try to let it flow and let things come to me. In tense games, it has gotten away from me, and I’ve found myself forcing things. Normally, I’m pretty good at keeping things calm and collected.”
Hardy is shooting 50% (28 of 56) from the floor and 37% (18 for 49) from behind the 3-point line. His shooting mark from deep is best on East’s roster among players with at least 24 attempts, while his percentage from the floor is second-best among players with at least 50 shots.
“The thing that’s been a really pleasant surprise is that he mostly only takes good shots,” Horsley said. “He is such a confident kid on offense. He can shoot the 3 pretty well, he can drive pretty well, and he’s good at the short jumper. He has all three phases of the game.
“He can create some good shots for himself. He’s been able to do it all, regardless of how much he has played.”
Offense got Hardy on the floor, but improved lateral quickness on defense has kept him there.
“He knew he had to pick it up defensively, and he worked really hard at that,” Horsley said. “He’s been getting better at getting down, getting in a defensive stance and being aggressive about staying in front of kids.
“Before, it seemed like he was a little slow sliding and moving, but he’s gotten pretty confident on defense lately.”
Also on the court
Tonight’s East-Laramie boys matchup will be the back half of a doubleheader at the Thunderdome. The top-ranked Lady T-Birds (19-0 overall, 7-0 Class 4A East Conference) host fourth-ranked Laramie (12-6, 5-2) at 6 p.m.
The South girls (0-17, 0-7) take on Cheyenne Central (5-13, 3-4) at 6 tonight at Storey Gym, while the Bison boys (8-9, 2-4) square off with No. 5 Central (10-8, 4-3) at 7:30.
Central, East, South and Laramie swap foes Friday.
The Pine Bluffs girls (7-10) host Lusk at 5:30 p.m. today, while the top-ranked Hornets boys (16-2) play at 7 p.m. Both teams play at Lingle-Fort Laramie starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Burns girls (6-13) continue Class 3A East Conference play at 3 p.m. Saturday at Torrington. The Broncs boys (9-13) face the Trailblazers at 4:30 p.m.