CHEYENNE – An adjustment in Hannah Harrington’s swing helped her become even more consistent on the court than what she proved to be last season.
Harrington struggled with placing the ball where she wanted to while utilizing more of a roundhouse swing that altered the angle she wanted to hit the ball at and caused shoulder discomfort, she said.
Her approach to the net wasn’t where she would have liked it to be, either. She worked on those issues over the summer and early in the season, and has developed into an important piece of Cheyenne East’s success this season.
“At the beginning of the season, I couldn’t really see the block, and when I was transitioning, I would only get to the 10-foot line (when hitting),” the senior outside hitter said. “Through practices, I have really worked on being able to see that block when I go up to hit, and I’ve trained myself to get back farther so I have more time to adjust to every set.”
The adjustment has helped Harrington tally 132 kills heading into today’s Class 4A state tournament. The Lady Thunderbirds open the tournament against Natrona County at 7:30 tonight at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
However, developing into a better hitter hasn’t been the only part of Harrington’s offense that has seen improvement. Harrington’s ability to initiate the offense has been a big factor in the team’s success, East coach Nicole Quigley said.
“She’s just, overall, really consistent in what she does. She was one of our top servers, one of our most consistent hitters last year, and this year, she’s only improved,” the coach said. “She’s one of our best passers, and that consistency is huge for us when running our offense.
“If we happen to struggle to pass, she’s definitely the one we can hope to go to and create some consistency and momentum for us.”
Harrington takes it upon herself to improve in all parts of her game. Aside from her passing and ability to put the ball down on the other side of the net, her defense has remained consistent, with 167 digs on the season – which is second on the roster behind only libero Boden Liljedahl.
Finding success with her serve has been another part of her game that has improved. The more consistent serves came from the same foundation that saw more successful swings at the net: ball placement.
“I tried to be aggressive (while serving) and wasn’t really thinking about where I was going to place the ball,” Harrington said. “But now it’s about where I’m going to place the ball and how I can get the other team to make a mistake off my serve, and I think I’ve really improved off that.”
While the T-Birds have seen Harrington’s game improve in all facets, one of the most important traits is her positive mindset.
It’s just as important as her ability to make plays.
“The biggest thing that she brings is she’s just always positive,” Quigley said. “She doesn’t have highs and lows, and that’s something we need as a team … she’s really great at bringing that aspect. Whether we’re down or up, she’s always positive.”
Harrington added the importance of staying upbeat, no matter the circumstances. It’s always trying to focus on the next point and not the last point, she said, and it’s helped with the team’s mentality.
“(Staying positive) is something I always focus on, no matter what we’re doing,” she said. “If I keep that positivity, then that really helps our team, and that’s one of my main focuses is having that positivity and good energy.”