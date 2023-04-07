CHEYENNE — At the beginning of December, just before Cheyenne East’s girls basketball team was set to kick off its second straight state title defense, Lady Thunderbirds head coach Eric Westling mentioned he needed to see even more growth and development from his returning players.
One such player he specifically mentioned was junior guard Bradie Schlabs.
While East ultimately fell short of its goal of notching its third consecutive state title, Schlabs showed her coach everything he was looking for and more.
The junior led the T-Birds in nearly every major statistical category, including posting career highs in points (382), rebounds (94), assists (90) and steals (98). This led to her making her third straight all-state team, as well as taking home the Class 4A East Conference’s player of the year and defensive player of the year honors.
Those efforts helped her become this year’s Laramie County girls basketball player of the year from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“She hasn’t disappointed me in three years,” Westling said. “Every time I challenge her to get better, she does. It is a testament to her about her work ethic.”
As one of the primary offensive weapons on the team, Schlabs posted 14.7 points per game to help the T-Birds become the fourth-best offense in the state. But the junior did more than just score. She also led East with 3.5 assists per game and played a critical role in the flow of the offense.
While her individual scoring numbers are a big accomplishment, Schlabs cares far more about how she is able to help the team.
“I have never truly cared about stats,” Schlabs said. “I just care about winning. Just being able to get my teammates involved, create, dish or finish (is what I care about more).”
Throughout the course of the season, Schlabs was tasked with not only being one of the team’s premier threats on the wing, but also with shutting down the other team’s premier offensive threat. Night in and night out, she was asked to guard the opposing team’s best players and managed to hold the fort down with relative ease.
Doing so led to her leading 4A East with 3.8 steals per game.
“When our coaches ask me to do something, I just want to do it to the best of my abilities,” Schlabs said. “Being able to stop (the other team’s best players) and transition that to offense or make a play and allow another teammate to make a steal (is something I take pride in).”
But Schlabs’ efforts are not just limited to her on-the-court production. After losing a hefty amount of senior experience and leadership coming into the season, she was asked to take on a bigger role as a leader.
She has excelled in that role this season. Throughout the year, she proved to be a calming presence on her team during tight games, utilizing her experience to help keep everyone focused to lead by example. Westling also said she never misses drills or conditioning before practices, regardless of circumstances. This has helped set the tone for the other players on the team.
“She is always going to lead by example,” Westling said. “She plays the toughest kids night in and night out. We ask a lot of her offensively, and she doesn’t complain or ask to come out. I think kids see that, and when there is no excuse for your leaders, there can’t be excuses for them.”
Behind the scenes, she is just as important. She is a fiery competitor who always strives to be the best and is constantly trying to improve her game.
While sometimes this can cause issues in a practice setting, Schlabs chooses to take a different approach. She can often be seen coaching up the younger players on the team and has helped get everyone up to speed as the season progressed.
“It makes my life a lot easier,” Westling said. “When you have kids like Bradie who have been in this for so long, it is just such a luxury to have. They know what you want, they know what the expectations are, and they help you help the team figure out the common goal.”
“... I’m never worried when I am not in the locker room about what is going on, because she is that voice.”
Schlabs is someone that is supremely confident in her abilities. It can be seen clearly on the court when she doesn’t panic in big moments and trusts herself to always come up with the right play. While this level of confidence can cause trouble for some players, Schlabs is able to balance it by being extremely humble.
A lot of the credit for that balance goes to her older brother, Garet Schlabs.
“My brother is one of the most humble people I know,” she said. “He has truly taught me what it means to be humble.”
Her family has played a critical role in developing her into the basketball player she is today. Her father, Jerry Schlabs, coached her from a young age and even coached her Wyoming Flight traveling team when she was younger.
However, her brother has been the one to make the biggest impact on her basketball career. Separated by just one year in school, the brother-sister duo grew up together and have developed a deep relationship both on and off the court.
“It has truly helped me, especially when I have been able to play against him,” Bradie Schlabs said. “When we are shooting, or working out, it was always a competition between me and him.”
The two even played in multiple tournaments growing up. They played the same Flight team when they were kids, and when Garet’s teams were unable to fill roster spots for tournaments, Bradie would step in and fill those roles.
Doing so not only helped grow her relationship with her brother and dad, it also helped her develop her game even further.
“I learned that you can’t back down, and you have to be confident in yourself,” Bradie Schlabs said. “When you play boys, they don’t care. I had to be confident in myself, and I needed to be able to have the boys on my team trust that I would be able to take care of the ball and not turn it over.
“We were playing in a tournament (in Casper), and I got put in the game, and one of the boys was screaming ‘Mismatch!’ On the next possession, I got a steal, and he never said anything again.”
While siblings share a deep and loving relationship, that doesn’t mean they are absolved of any sort of sibling rivalry — especially when it pertains to who would win in a game of one-on-one.
Garet swears he would be able use his size and strength to overpower his sister and get the win. While she acknowledges this would prove to be a challenge, Bradie believes she can use her competitive drive and shooting prowess to beat her brother with relative ease.
While the game of who will win one-on-one may never be truly answered, both her on- and off-court relationship with her brother have helped develop Bradie into the player she is today.
Despite a successful individual season, East fell short of its ultimate goal to capture a third straight title when it lost to eventual-champion Cody in the state semifinals. It was the first time in Schlab’s high school career she hadn’t reached the mountain top.
Entering the offseason, she is determined to not experience that sting again.
“I just want to be able to finish it with how we (as a team) want to,” Schlabs said. “I’m looking forward to another opportunity. It will be my last ride with wearing the blue. I am just super grateful to be able to work as hard as I can. All our team is going to work super hard in the off-season and (come back and) show what we have.
“(The way the season ended) just keeps adding fuel to the fire. We faced a lot of adversity this year, especially at state.”