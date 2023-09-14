CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East entered this season knowing injuries were going to cost it the services of one returning starter for the first few weeks.
Since then, the Lady Thunderbirds have had one player after another miss time because of injuries. Through it all, though, they have hardly skipped a beat.
Such was the case during a 25-9, 25-6, 25-19 victory Wednesday night at Cheyenne South.
“We came out with a lot of energy, were disciplined on defense, and played with a lot of chemistry and feedback,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “We did a good job of serving tough, keeping the tempo and making South earn its points through the first two sets. That was good to see.”
Senior middle blocker Taliah Morris was still recovering from offseason ankle surgery when practice started in mid-August. She is expected to make her debut tonight when the T-Birds host Laramie at 6.
Sophomore Jade Brown was expected to see significant court time this fall, but has proven to be more than capable of shining in an expanded role in Morris’ absence. She posted seven blocks and four kills during Wednesday’s win at South.
“The pace is a lot different, and it’s way quicker than I was used to, but Taliah was there helping me out a lot until I got it,” Brown said. “We have a lot of great support from our teammates, and that’s helped us deal with all these injuries.”
Senior setter Gracin Goff suffered a right knee injury during the Border Wars tournament in Evanston the first weekend of this month. She is still awaiting the results of imaging that will tell her the extent of the injury, but she isn’t expected to play again this season. Sophomore Charli Cameron stepped into Goff’s role and immediately started dolling out double-digit assist totals.
When Cameron suffered an injury during a match with Green River, it forced senior Bradie Schlabs to take on the sole setter role in an adjusted East offense. Sophomores Hannah Janes and Cashlynn Haws responded with 16 and seven kills, respectively, to help East clinch the sweep.
“This has shown how resilient we are as a team,” said Schlabs, who posted 14 assists, 10 ace serves and four kills Wednesday. “We try to have good energy and treat every practice like it’s a game, and it has helped some of the younger girls be ready to step up. When your practices are tough, you should be able to come in and not skip a beat.
“We have a lot of leadership and a lot of people willing to give their all. Everyone has accepted their role, but is also ready to step into a new one, if they’re needed to.”
Cameron was back on the floor against South, and tallied five assists and four ace serves. Senior Janie Merritt — who was seeing her first action since the season’s opening weekend — had a team-best eight kills for East.
First-year South coach Kiarra Johnson knows she also has a roster besieged by injuries. She has turned to underclassmen to fill those roles, and the inexperience was apparent in the early going Wednesday.
“We had to replace a few players at the last minute, and had to use some sophomores who haven’t really played varsity before,” Johnson said. “They held their own once we kind of got it figured out. We had some kinks to work out the first few sets.”
East (12-5 overall, 1-0 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) used a 10-1 run to take control of the first game before clinching a 25-9 victory on a Merritt kill down the left line. A 15-4 outburst helped the T-Birds clinch the second game 25-6 on a kill from junior Aleah Brooks.
South (2-13, 0-1) seemed to settle down in the third and took advantage of some East service errors. The Bison knotted the score 13-13 when junior Trinity Dotson’s attack was tipped long. East closed the match on a 12-6 run for a 25-19 win that was punctuated by a kill from Brown.
“We had to buckle down on serve-receive because that was killing us the most,” Johnson said. “The girls figured out how to read faster and get their feet underneath the ball. Once they did that, it was very helpful at the end and allowed us to be a lot closer.”
South plays at Cheyenne Central (5-8, 0-0) at 6 tonight. Statistics for the Bison were not available by deadline Wednesday.
