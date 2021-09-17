CHEYENNE – It didn’t take long for Drew Jackson to make an impression on the gridiron for Cheyenne East.
After spending last season on the freshman and sophomore squads, Jackson prepared for his sophomore season by seeking out ways to help his team.
The Thunderbirds had an array of weapons at the wide receiver position last season, but lost most of that depth due to graduation and position changes.
Jackson made his own position change to benefit East.
“I was just ready to come out and have to do anything for our team,” said Jackson, who is second on the East team with eight receptions, 114 yards and a touchdown. “Last year, I played running back. This year, I was looking for a spot to fill, and there wasn’t much depth at the receiver spot. It worked out.”
There’s been some learning curves, of course, and some adjusting. But Jackson claims the biggest hurdle in the step up in competition has been the change of speed and going up against bigger, faster and stronger athletes than what he’s used to – a common wake-up call among first-year varsity players.
Regardless, Jackson’s production was anticipated.
“I wasn’t surprised by Drew,” East coach Chad Goff said. “I’ve known Drew for a long time, and I’ve known what his ability is. He’s playing at that (varsity) speed as a sophomore and he’s done a great job. Believe me, I’ve been waiting for Drew.”
One thing that’s stood out to Jackson in his early success is his ability to run sharper, crisper routes. That development came from the time spent working on it during the off-season.
“(My route running) has gotten a lot better,” he said. “I’ve noticed a lot of changes in what I can do, and Coach (Paul) Garcia was helping me out all summer and offseason.”
Along with receiver, Jackson has stepped onto the scene as a defensive back and kick returner. His presence has been felt in all three phases of the game.
He leads the state in kick return average with 33 yards per return and 88 yards per game. Jackson credits his prowess as a kick returner to playing the video game “Madden,” where he’s mastered the change in direction necessary against the return team.
During last Friday’s 27-21 win over Campbell County, Jackson had a return for a score that was negated by a penalty. He responded with another big return to set up the offense with good field position.
“It makes such a difference when you’re starting on one side of the 50- (yard line), compared to the other side,” East junior quarterback Gavin Goff said. “It opens up a bunch of plays, and the middle of the field is where you start to look for those big plays.
“It’s a big boost for the offense.”
Like all players, Jackson has had some miscues, and as a defensive back, has already faced some quality receivers early in his varsity career. But he’s bounced back from those miscues with a next-play mentality – a mentality that can be tough for a young player to instill.
For now, Jackson ranks fourth in Class 4A in defensive points with 14 per game while tallying 8.7 tackles per game. And he’s only going to improve as the season continues and have less of those miscues to brush off.
“I’m 100% confident as the season goes on (that) he makes those plays and he’s understanding the coverages better so we don’t gave any coverage busts,” Chad said. “That’s what good athletes do, they just bounce back … that’s how you gotta react. You can’t let it drag you down, you’ve just gotta roll. And he’s a great example of just rolling.”