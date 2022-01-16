CHEYENNE – Drew Jackson came up big for Cheyenne East in the final seconds Saturday evening.
The sophomore described both plays as lucky, but they helped the Thunderbirds beat visiting Scottsbluff, Nebraska, 71-70.
Jackson made the eventual game-winning basket with 3.3 seconds remaining. A Bearcats defender knocked the ball loose as he rose to shoot just outside the paint, but Jackson was able to force the ball toward the basket and bank it in off the glass for a 71-70 lead.
“I was able to catch the ball somehow and get a shot off. It was a lucky bank shot,” said Jackson, who scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds. “It reminded me of playing basketball in the backyard when you’re messing around playing one-on-one. You have to find any way to score, and I’m glad I did.”
Jackson’s heroics didn’t end there.
He committed a foul at midcourt with 1.1 seconds remaining. East had fouls to give and called a 30-second timeout to discuss its options defensively.
Scottsbluff junior Tate Talkington lobbed his inbounds pass to the basket where classmate Kellon Harris caught the ball with Jackson blanketing him. Harris tipped the ball toward the basket under pressure, and his shot hit the rim and fell harmlessly to the floor.
“I was scared when he took that shot, but I was hustling and trying to get back to him after getting beat when he made that move to the basket,” Jackson said. “I barely tipped the ball.
“I’m not sure if getting my fingertips on it affected the shot at all, but I was relieved when it didn’t go in.”
It looked like East (11-1) wasn’t going to need any fourth-quarter magic midway through that final frame.
The first quarter featured six lead changes, but the Thunderbirds pulled ahead during the second quarter and held Scottsbluff at arm’s length for much of the game. They built their lead to nine midway through the third, and led 66-58 with 5 minutes, 38 seconds remaining.
“We missed a ton of easy shots in the first half, but we started making them,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “We just battled defensively to give ourselves a chance. The effort our kids gave was amazing.”
The Bearcats clawed back into the game with an 8-0 run over a 90-second stretch.
Senior Austin Thyne scored 12 of his game-high 27 points during the fourth quarter. He got a steal and transition layup that cut East’s lead to 69-68 with 1:59 to play. He added a layup with 29 seconds remaining to put the Bearcats up 70-69.
Tyler Harre added 13 points for Scottsbluff, while Harris chipped in with 11.
“We played really good defense, but they still made almost every shot,” said junior Kysar Jolley, who finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. “We still contested every shot and didn’t let them have many second chances.
“They are such a good shooting team that you can’t let them get a rebound. They might not make the first shot, but they’re definitely going to make the second.”
Colter McAnelly scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for East. Junior Garet Schlabs dished out eight assists.
EAST 71, SCOTTSBLUFF 70
Scottsbluff…… 17 11 24 18 – 70
Cheyenne East…… 15 17 27 12 – 71
Scottsbluff: Harre 13, Harris 11, Schwartz 2, Thyne 27, Talkington 9, Mickey 5, Patton 3.
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 12, G. Schlabs 0, Mirich 5, Jackson 24, Bishop 4, Colgan 2, Hardy 6, Pafford 0, Jolley 18.