Cheyenne East senior Jakob Culver, right, celebrates with junior Nathan Mirich (7) after scoring a touchdown during East’s win over Rock Springs on Oct. 28, at Okie Blanchard Stadium. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – More than one quarter of Jakob Culver’s receptions have resulted in touchdowns this season.
The Cheyenne East senior is a sure-handed pass-catcher who has hauled in 22 passes for 237 yards and six scores. Culver’s receptions and yards are both fifth-most on the Thunderbirds roster this fall. His six touchdowns are tied with senior Dom Kaszas and junior Drew Jackson for second-most heading into Saturday’s Class 4A state championship game with Sheridan (11-0).
As reliable as he can be as a safety valve or when East (10-1) needs a first down, Culver’s biggest contribution to East’s offense is arguably his blocking. He has embraced providing the block that helps one of his teammates break a long gain.
“If I can do my job and block, that makes it easier for one of our other guys to get the ball without worrying about having a linebacker or safety come up and cream them,” Culver said. “Things click when you block. All 11 guys have to do their job. I block a guy, our (slot receivers) block, and whoever gets the ball has an easier time.”
This is Culver’s second season as a two-way starter for the T-Birds. That experience is invaluable.
“He understands his role and what we’re trying to accomplish, the purpose of the play and what we’re trying to get out of it, and he does a good job of executing it,” East coach Chad Goff said. “He’s really athletic for his size, and that allows us to use him in a lot of different situations.
“… He’s done so many good things blocking on the edge and setting plays free.”
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Culver lines up as both a tight end and outside receiver offensively. He plays free safety on defense.
“I’m not the heaviest or strongest guy, but I’ve always been tall, which has given me an advantage with my longer arms,” he said. “I’m able to get inside and hit people’s arms off. Coach (Paul) Garcia has always told me we had to be great at everything, and blocking was a big part of that. We work on it every day.”
Jackson, Kaszas and senior receiver Garet Schlabs are bonafide playmakers. They’re not afraid to give ground if it means getting separation from a defender to potentially gain even more ground. Their backtracking often gives Culver additional time to finish his block.
“He does a good job of getting his tail turned toward the play,” Jackson said. “It’s easy to read his block and see where he’s pushing the defender. I’ll cut off that.”
Culver takes pride in helping his teammates gain yards in chunks.
“The way those guys run with the ball is incredible,” he said. “Their vision is amazing. They could run five yards behind the line, find a cutback lane and be gone for 20 yards. It makes it easier for them to cut back if the block is there.”
Because Culver plays tight end, he also puts his hand in the turf and blocks alongside the offensive line. It’s a responsibility he takes seriously. He has picked the brain of his fraternal twin brother, Josef Culver, to become a better blocker.
“He gives me tips and tricks,” Jakob said. “I’ll be paired up with him during drills, and he’ll tell me to be steady and stemming with my right arm. Little things like that.”
Culver’s 6.9 defensive points per game is East’s eighth-best average. He has posted 37.5 tackles (14 solo), three pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery this fall.
Culver’s work ethic, versatility and team-first attitude have endeared him to his teammates.
“He’s a great blocker and a great possessions catcher,” said East junior quarterback Cam Hayes. “He does whatever we need to win. We have these fast guys in the slot who can go deep, and then he’s there to catch short passes and make something out of it.
“He knows when he doesn’t get the ball that it’s time for him to block and help out some teammates. He’s been important to what we’ve done this season.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.