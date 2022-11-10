CHEYENNE – More than one quarter of Jakob Culver’s receptions have resulted in touchdowns this season.

The Cheyenne East senior is a sure-handed pass-catcher who has hauled in 22 passes for 237 yards and six scores. Culver’s receptions and yards are both fifth-most on the Thunderbirds roster this fall. His six touchdowns are tied with senior Dom Kaszas and junior Drew Jackson for second-most heading into Saturday’s Class 4A state championship game with Sheridan (11-0).


