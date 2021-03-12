CHEYENNE – Entering his team’s Feb. 25 matchup with Laramie, Cheyenne East boys basketball coach Rusty Horsley knew his squad had to limit the effectiveness of Jaedyn Brown.
The Plainsmen’s sophomore guard was one of Class 4A’s top 10 scorers. If East was going to leave Storey Gym with a win, it needed to keep him from going off offensively.
The Thunderbirds trailed by two points at halftime, but pulled away in the second half for a 75-58 victory. All nine of Brown’s points came from the free-throw line. Horsley was effusive in his praise for East guard Jordan Codner.
“He did such a good job of making it tough for (Brown) to score,” Horsley said.
Codner has made life miserable for countless foes this season. The 5-foot-9 senior is averaging 1.9 steals, which is tied for the ninth-best average in 4A entering the 4A state tournament.
The T-Birds (16-4) are the No. 4 seed from the East Region, and open the tournament against West No. 1 Star Valley (15-6) at noon today at the Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center).
“I embrace my role and I take pride in my defense,” Codner said. “It brings energy to the team and gets my offense going. You have to take pride in it because that’s really what it comes down to.
“I’m pretty small, so my defense is all about effort and wanting to play good defense.”
Codner played sparingly on a senior-laden East squad last season. He appeared in 20 games during his junior campaign, averaging 1.4 points to help the T-Birds go 20-6.
Codner would have loved to play more last winter, but knew East was loaded with guard talent. He often reminded himself this season would be different.
“I knew this was going to be my year to play a lot if I deserved it,” he said. “Being around the coaches and all my teammates made me want to stick it out and keep working hard to get better.”
Codner’s quickness and tenacity help make him a pest defensively, Horsley said.
“He is a little guy, but he is mentally tough and really gets after guys,” the coach said. “He competes and battles so hard, and he’ll do whatever we ask him to do right down to face-guarding guys.”
Although Codner only averages 5.1 points per game, he has shown he also can contribute on that end of the floor. He scored a season-high 14 points during East’s Jan. 16 win at Alliance, Nebraska. He added 11 during a Feb. 18 win at Laramie.
“He can shoot it, but he is happy to help get other guys shots,” Horsley said. “He doesn’t care what he is asked to do, he just wants to win.”