CHEYENNE — Rebecca Valdez and her Cheyenne East assistant coaches were confident Thunder Basin was using its best defender to shadow Jordan Griess during the Class 4A East Conference championship match, but they wanted to be certain.
“We kept moving (Griess) around to see if that’s really what they were doing, and that girl kept following her around like a puppy,” Valdez said. “If teams weren’t man-marking her to start matches this season, they were man-marking her by the end of the match.”
Griess gave opposing teams plenty of reason to keep tabs on her.
She scored seven goals and assisted on 15 others to earn All-Class 4A honors for the second time in her career. Griess’ goals total was second-best on an East squad that finished fourth at the state tournament, while her assists were nine more than anyone else on the roster.
Those efforts also earned Griess Cheyenne girls soccer player of the year honors from WyoSports.
Griess didn’t enter high school expecting to be an offensive weapon. The Burns High junior grew up playing defense because that’s where her older sisters, Morgan, Erin and Austin, established themselves as youth standouts.
“I told every coach I had that’s where I wanted to play,” Griess said.
However, Valdez and assistant coach Coy Pickel saw that Griess was more technically skilled than most defenders. She had the ball skills and speed to be an offensive weapon, so the Lady Thunderbirds coaches decided to give her a shot to play midfield. Griess has since bounced around the field, filling whatever role East needs at the time.
“You can put her pretty much everywhere but goalie,” Valdez said.
Just this season, Griess played forward, outside midfield, center midfield and defensive midfield. There were times she did all of those in the same match. No two matches were the same, and Griess wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I like moving around because it keeps the game exciting,” Griess said. “I find it fun that there are games where I can be more defensive and others where I changed it up and played more offensively. There were so many games where I started one place and ended up in another.”
Becoming East’s “Swiss Army knife” wasn’t as simple as moving to a new spot on the field. Griess was accustomed to keeping offensive players in front of her until she could boot the ball out of harm’s way. As a midfielder and forward, Griess had to take smaller touches and work her way into space, both with and without the ball.
“It was kind of hard learning my touches differently,” Griess said. “I had to get comfortable with small touches, I had to know what I was going to do with the ball before I got it, and I had to read the field more.”
Griess’ teammates and coaches were patient with her occasional mistakes. They knew she was new to the role and would eventually figure things out. Griess was much tougher on herself.
“I didn’t want to screw things up for my team, and there were times I thought I did that,” she said. “Those days were hard. I knew I had to figure out how to control the ball better.
“My coaches and teammates supported me the most and help that transition go smoothly. If I hadn’t had them, it wouldn’t have gone as smoothly as it did. I owe them a lot of thanks.”
To hear Valdez tell it, Griess is being far too hard on herself. The small touches and technical skills she saw in Griess were a big reason she became a midfielder in the first place.
“You put your most technical kids in the midfield and try to get them into the attack,” the coach said. “We didn’t want to waste her offensive abilities on defense. We also had other really good kids who could fill those defensive roles.
“But she’s always had great technical skills on the ball. She’s also really good at reading the game. She can see a play ahead, which is why it makes more sense to have her in the midfield. She sees where kids are going, making runs and can play to the wings. She can also split defenders because she sees things a lot of other kids don’t see.”
That vision also helps on the basketball court, where Griess earned Southeast Wyoming Athletic Conference player of the year honors while helping Burns claim its first state championship.
East uses Griess’ defensive experience and speed to thwart opponents’ attacks. It uses her left foot to spark the offense, which has impressed Cheyenne Central coach Kaylin Olivas.
“(Valdez) is going to put her where she can help East the most,” said Olivas, who has known the Griess family since coaching Erin at East. “If they’re leading and need an extra defender, Jordan will move back to that (defensive midfielder) role so she can clear anything that comes her way.
“When they need a goal, they’ll put her as an eight or attacking mid and have her go box-to-box. They’ll put her on the left wing so she can use her left foot to cross balls, or they’ll put her on the right side so she can use that left foot to have an angle at an attack. You always have to know where she is on the field.”
Valdez succinctly summed up Griess’ importance to the T-Birds.
“She’s the engine the makes us go,” the coach said. “... She is only going to get better. She watches a lot of soccer, she plays a lot of soccer and enjoys the game, not just as a player, but as a fan.
“Her potential is unlimited. She’s a hardworking kid, and the more she plays, the better she gets.”