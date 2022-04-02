Jordan Jones didn’t expect to be wearing a Cheyenne East uniform this season.
The senior wing thought she’d spend her second winter pulling the red and white jersey of Regis Jesuit over her head. Jones, and her mother, Andy, moved to metro Denver during the summer of 2021, thinking that playing for a prestigious school in Colorado’s largest classification would open more doors for Jordan, both academically and athletically.
Jones only spent a handful of hours per week on Regis’ Aurora, Colorado, campus during her junior year, because the school mostly employed virtual learning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She hardly had an idea of what it was truly like to attend the private school. Jones got the full Regis experience this fall, though, and found the academic and social expectations – and the accompanying demerit disciplinary system – difficult to manage as someone who grew up with the freedom of public schools. She didn’t have any disciplinary issues, but felt like she was walking on egg shells.
“I felt like the staff wasted energy on little things students did,” she said. “There were a lot of girls who got marks on their demerit cards for being just a little out of dress code, or doing something little wrong.
“There were a lot of passive-aggressive people there, and it started to wear on my mental health. They also were weird and super secretive when they fired (coach Carl Mattei). That was kind of the last straw.”
Mattei had been Regis’ only girls basketball coach since it added the sport in the early 2000s. He was fired in late August, only a few days before the Colorado High School Activities Association’s transfer deadline. The school still hasn’t commented on what led to Mattei’s dismissal.
Jones liked Jordan Kelley – a former Campbell County and University of Wyoming standout – who was hired to replace Mattei, but decided it was best for her to finish out the volleyball season at Regis and return to Cheyenne. Andy moved her family from California to Cheyenne when Jordan was a fifth-grader. Jordan spent the first two seasons of her high school career at Cheyenne Central, earning all-conference honors as a sophomore.
“I was back and forth all fall,” Jones said. “I was going to try and stick it out for basketball season, because I love the girls and they’re all my friends, but I just couldn’t do it. There was a day I hit my breaking point.”
Jordan eventually enrolled at East and did half her classes on campus and half virtually, something she grew to like while at Regis.
The move was a boon for both Jones and East.
The 6-footer ranked tied for fourth in Class 4A in scoring average (14.9 points per game), was tied for ninth in rebounding (6.2 rpg), and tied for seventh in both assists (2.7 apg) and steals (2.7 spg) to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 28-0 and repeat as state champions.
She was named Wyoming’s girls basketball player of the year by Gatorade, and verbally committed to NCAA Division I University of Denver last week.
Jones also has been named Laramie County’s girls basketball player of the year by WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
The versatility Jones showed by ranking in the top 10 in four different statistical categories made her invaluable for East.
“She’s an elite player who is a Swiss Army knife kind of kid, who is good at adjusting and figuring out what’s best for our team,” T-Birds coach Eric Westling said. “(Jones is) tremendous on the glass, which might not be what everybody thinks about first. She goes up and high-points the ball. There aren’t many kids in the state who can get that high.
“She has the ability to drive to the basket and read the defense. Her passing is also something that’s sometimes underrated. When you can get to the bucket just about whenever you want, that also helps.”
Jones’ skillset also helped her adapt to East’s scheme and quickly develop chemistry with her new teammates. It also helped that Jones played with senior center Darcy Jardine both with Cheyenne Central and the Wyoming Beasts club team, and senior forward Kiera Walsh with Beasts.
“I got adjusted to their system pretty quick,” Jones said. “It’s a motion system, and I picked up the basics of it pretty quickly.
“The girls also were really welcoming and sweet. They accepted me with open arms.”
Junior guard Boden Lildjedahl played against Jones during the 2019-20 campaign. She expected to have her hands full, and maybe even hear a little trash talk, whenever she lined up across from Jones.
“I was so excited when I saw her walking the halls,” East junior guard Boden Liljedahl said. “I thought, ‘Yes, another big who is also a guard.’ We connected really well.
“Playing against her is different than when you’re on her team and you actually get to know her. I learned that she’s so nice, but that trash talking is her competitive side coming out.”
Jones is incredibly coachable, Westling said.
“Because we coached against her, we were able to tell her, ‘Here’s what we saw from you (as opponents),” the coach said. “She listened to that stuff and really took it to heart and understands it so she can improve.”
Basketball is in Jones’ blood.
Her late father, Willie Jones, played for the University of Wyoming and was part of the Cowboys’ run to the Sweet 16 of the 1987 NCAA Tournament. Her older brother, also Willie, was a standout at Central before signing with Laramie County Community College. Her older sister, Jayla, currently plays at Ottawa University in Arizona after starring at Central.
“My family is the whole reason I got into basketball,” Jones said. “I decided to try my hand at it when I was 5 or 6, playing in rec leagues back in California, or playing at the park with my family.
“I fell in love with it, and my love just grew from there.”