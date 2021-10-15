CHEYENNE – Garet Schlabs knew he was going to have to elevate his play for the Cheyenne East football team this season.
The Thunderbirds graduated their two leading receivers and starting quarterback from a Class 4A state championship team. If those losses weren’t enough, East’s third-leading receiver was returning to the quarterback spot he grew up playing.
Schlabs was going to have to help keep the T-Birds’ offense moving while garnering added attention from opposing defenses.
The junior has more than answered the call.
Schlabs leads Class 4A in receiving average at 75.3 yards per game to help the No. 4-ranked T-Birds start the season 6-1. His 10 receiving touchdowns also are tops in the state entering tonight’s 7 o’clock kickoff at Kelly Walsh (3-4) in Casper.
“He has really been a leader for our receivers because of his experience,” T-Birds coach Chad Goff said. “His ability to run the ball on fly sweeps has been good, he’s fast, and his route running is precise.
“He knows where there are going to be holes in the defense, and he teaches our other guys that, too.”
Schlabs – a 5-foot-11, 170-pounder – averaged 37.7 yards per game as a sophomore, which ranked 10th in 4A. Seniors Jake Rayl (80.6 ypg) and Jackson Hesford (66.8 ypg) were second and third, respectively, in the state. Gavin Goff was fifth in 4A at 55.7 yards per contest.
Goff, a senior, moved back to quarterback this fall. He is 4A’s second-leading passer at 188.7 yards per game, but will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during East’s come-from-behind win over Cheyenne Central.
The experience Schlabs gained during East’s state title run prepared him for this season.
“I got used to the speed of the game and got a feel for varsity,” Schlabs said. “The (sub-varsity) levels are supposed to prepare you for that, but you’re going to be facing bigger, faster stronger kids than you ever have before.
“Playing as much receiver as I did last year prepared me for this level and the speed of the game. I had a ton of confidence coming into this year.”
Schlabs’ attention to detail has caught the eye of sophomore Drew Jackson.
“He does the little things right, and those add up to big things,” said Jackson, who is fifth in 4A at 54.6 yards per game this season. “He runs great routes, he catches the ball, and he blocks for other people. A lot of people don’t recognize how well he blocks. He’s a great blocker.”
Schlabs was mostly an outside receiver last fall, but has moved to the slot this season. That change has allowed East to get Schlabs the ball in space, on bubble screens and even running the fly sweep. Schlabs has 186 rushing yards on 35 carries.
“I liked having the ball in my hands, making plays in space and being an athlete,” Schlabs said. “Our coaches on offense do a good job of doing those things. They do that with our receivers. They put us in positions to make plays.”
Moving to slot receiver isn’t the only change for Schlabs this season. He also is back playing cornerback, and has 12 tackles (nine solo), an interception, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups.
“Corner is such a hard position to play because the receiver knows what he’s doing and you don’t. You have to react to him,” Schlabs said. “There was a lot of learning I had to do, but our guys give good looks in practice that helped prepare me.”
Schlabs has been able to get up to speed by trusting his coaching, Chad Goff said.
“He has gotten better every week,” the coach said. “He trusts his footwork, and that’s big. You have to trust what you’re coached to do because you’re guarding and defending some of the best athletes around. You have to trust your assignment and trust the technique, and he has done that.”