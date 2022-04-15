LARAMIE – Staying warm and keeping possession of the soccer ball were the small victories.
The overall win tilted toward the Laramie High girls when they made one of the few shots on goal count for a 1-0 decision against Cheyenne East late Thursday afternoon at Deti Stadium.
“I am super proud how we settled into the game,” Laramie coach Justine Tydings said. “It was a little hectic and panicky at first, but when we got into a rhythm, we connected better and utilized our outlets a bit better.”
The Lady Thunbderbirds put together an early offensive push with back-to-back scoring opportunities. The first chance was when sophomore Jordan Griess was fouled just outside of the penalty area, but East still had the advantage of play and she just couldn’t get a clean shot. The delayed free kick was then awarded and senior Tayler Miller’s shot deflected off the Laramie defensive wall for an East corner kick that was gathered in by Laramie sophomore goalkeeper Mckenna Barham. It was the only corner kick in the game for either team.
That flurry of dangerous plays for East (1-5-1 overall, 1-3-1 Class 4A East Conference) ended up being two shots off frame inside the first 10 minutes.
The Lady Plainsmen responded in the 20th minute with what proved to be the game-winning goal on their first shot of the contest. Sophomore Taylor Jenkins sent a crisp pass to sophomore Mercedes Garcia, who fired a low shot just past East senior keeper Kiara Kershaw into the left side of the goal.
“(Jenkins) made a lovely pass and we had a wide-open shot, which was what made the goal really amazing,” Garcia said. “It was just good we were there for that.
“We like to get wide so we have more space and connect passes to score more goals like those, and it worked. We did well as a unit, and as a team.”
The contest was played in brutal conditions with a start-time temperature of 38 degrees, and a sustained wind of 30 mph from the West that dropped the chill to 25 degrees.
“It’s hard on your body, the ground is very hard, it’s very cold and the ball is heavy,” Tydings said. “So that’s always a challenge. But the girls did an excellent job overcoming that adversity and didn’t let it affect them one bit.”
East’s first and only shot on goal was after halftime in the 58th minute when Griess fired the ball just outside the left part of the box, but Barham was in position for the save for Laramie (7-1, 4-1).
The T-Birds had six shots. Laramie countered with 10 shots and five of those on goal. Kershaw made four saves.
“To Laramie’s credit they put in the ball they needed to,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “I don’t think we played our best ball (Thursday) and we are having some frustrations with that. We are better than the way we played. The kids are frustrated and (the coaches) are frustrated. But sometimes that’s how it goes.
“We tried to throw in a couple different combinations up top to find some offensive burst, but just couldn’t find that.”
The Plainsmen nearly made it a two-goal difference in the 64th minute, but junior Alexia Lucero’s 25-yard shot clanged off the crossbar.
As if on cue, the wind subsided and the sun came out in the final few minutes.
LARAMIE 1, EAST 0
Halftime: 1-0
Goals: Garcia (Jenkins), 20th
Shots: East 6, Laramie 10. Shots on goal: East 1, Laramie 5. Saves: East 4 (Kershaw), Laramie 1 (Barham). Corner kicks: East 1, Laramie 0. Offsides: none. Fouls: East 6, Laramie 6.