LARAMIE – Both teams had plenty of scoring chances after shaking off sluggish starts during a 1-0 win Friday evening for the Laramie girls soccer team against Cheyenne East.
It was the final regular season contest for both clubs.
The Lady Plainsmen and Lady Thunderbirds battled for the ball throughout the entire field, but had difficulty keeping possession during the first half.
The game-winning goal for Laramie was scored in the 42nd minute, just after the halftime break. The play started with a throw-in from the right sideline from freshman Mia Wallhead that went to senior Mace Carlson. Carlson immediately found sophomore Allison Beeston just outside the top of the penalty area. Beeston’s shot was mid-high inside the right post.
“I was thinking, ‘Please go in,’” Beeston said. “I knew East was coming toward me and I had to get it off my foot quick. I leaned over the ball, kicked it and hoped for the best.”
It was the first shot in the second half for Laramie (6-4-2 overall, 6-4-1-1 Class 4A East Conference).
“In the first half, we were playing (East’s) game kind of kicking the ball back at them,” Laramie assistant coach Isaiah Jackson said. “After making a change at halftime, we played a lot better and had great shots out of the box and the girls did a great job of holding on to the lead and grind out the win.”
The halftime adjustment Jackson referred to was being more patient with the ball.
“We wanted them to take more than one touch,” he said. “They were getting panicked and just putting the ball back in when they had more time than they thought.”
Each team had six shots in the first half, with two on goal from East and four on frame for Laramie. The final tally was 10 shots, eight on goal for Laramie. East had 11 shots, including four on goal that were gathered in by senior goalkeeper Madeline Bershinsky.
“We had a slow start (Friday), and that showed,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We picked it up, had kids fired up and we had our shots in the second half. If we played that way for all game we would’ve had more opportunities. It’s something to build on.”
Creating several scoring opportunities for East (4-8, 4-8) was senior Kora Williams, who was one of the offensive catalysts for her team, especially in the final 20 minutes of the game when pushing for an equalizing score.
“We just didn’t play the best offensively and waited until we were down to start playing,” Williams said. “We changed our formation for two forwards, which helped with the pressure from the defense and started to use combination plays.”
East junior goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw, who made seven total saves, also did her best to keep the T-Birds in the game with two saves one-on-one during breakaways from Laramie attackers to deny the shots.
“You just have to go for it and I can’t really second-guess myself,” Kershaw said. “So I just came out and to take it – doing everything possible to be able to keep my team within a goal to tie it up.”
LARAMIE 1, EAST 0
Halftime: 0-0
Goal: Laramie, Beeston (Carlson) 42
Shots: East 11, Laramie 10. Shots on goal: East 4, Laramie 8. Saves: East 7 (Kershaw), Laramie 4 (Bershinsky)
Corner kicks: East 4, Laramie 1. Offsides: East 1, Laramie 7. Fouls: East 3, Laramie 5.