LARAMIE – All phases of the game came together for the first win in Laramie High softball history.
The Lady Plainsmen used a hot bat throughout the lineup, the endurance of senior starting pitcher Janey Adair, and timely defense in the field to upset Cheyenne East 12-9 Saturday morning at Aragon Softball Complex.
Adair ended the game with her 15th strikeout after 156 total pitches. The Plainsmen dugout erupted into celebration as they inked themselves into the win column in the inaugural season.
“It was amazing,” Adair said. “I knew we were going to win that game. That was the best we’ve hit and we just need to keep it up.”
East took a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Senior starting pitcher Ariana Galicia and sophomore infielder Trista Stehwien opened the game with a pair of singles and freshman infielder Gracie Oswald forced a walk. They all came home with the help of two Plainsmen throwing errors. Laramie had four errors, while East committed five.
Colby Stickelman answered in the bottom of the frame with the first of her two deep home runs to left-center to also score sophomore catcher Macey McKinney.
“That felt so good, and I’ve been waiting for that for a while,” Stickelman said about her first career home run. “It made it a lot easier to continue playing in the game because we knew we had a chance to fight. It gave us some hype to play on.”
Laramie (1-3 overall, 1-3 East Conference) took its first lead ever at 4-3 with two runs in the top of the second aided by a walk, a pair of fielder’s choices, an error and an RBI single from McKinney.
East tied the game in the top of the fourth after a pair of singles from Stehwien and Oswald, the latter bringing in Stehwien, who was 4 for 4 at the plate.
The Plainsmen took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth as they batted through the order for four singles and the help of two East errors for an 8-4 lead.
The inning ended the day for Ariana Galicia in the circle. She went 3 2/3 with eight hits, eight runs (five earned) with three strikeouts and one walk.
No. 5-ranked East (4-5, 3-3) cut the lead to 8-6 in the top of the fifth on RBI singles from sophomore infielder Emily Schlagel and junior catcher Ella Neider.
But Adair limited the damage with three consecutive outs to get out of a bases-loaded jam. Adair allowed 11 hits, nine runs (five earned) with three walks to go with her 15 strikeouts. She also had two doubles with the bat.
“You just have to dig down deep and see what you are made of,” Adair said. “I know if I throw strikes, the rest of the (team) can field the ball, get it to first and we can make plays.”
The Plainsmen bumped the lead to 11-6 in the bottom of the fifth with Stickelman’s 3-run dinger for a total of six RBIs.
“I was just looking for a hit, and when I saw the changeup coming, I waited on it and unleashed on it,” Stickelman said. “… All of us are starting to wake up our bats and getting into a groove.”
Sophomore infielder Jaylyn Christensen pitched in relief for the Thunderbirds, going 2 2/3 innings for six hits, four earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts.
East tried to rally with three runs in the top of the sixth with the help of a Laramie error, a triple from Stehwien, a wild pitch and singles from Oswald and Christensen. But Adair ended that threat with a pair of strikeouts.
“Janey came out and threw a helluva game for Laramie,” East coach Adam Galicia said. “We had opportunities to make a lot of plays, but once again we had some struggles in the outfield with three or four routine fly balls that we should’ve caught that hit the ground. … Laramie scored a number of runs after the outs we should’ve made. That’s on us, and we need to get better at that.”
Laramie had 14 hits. East countered with 11. Stickelman finished 4 for 5 at the plate and freshman infielder Emilee Sirdoreous and McKinney had a pair of singles for the Plainsmen.
“It’s nice to see the girls compete, put the balls in play and string it all together like we’ve been talking about,” Laramie coach Luke Andrews said. “In the first couple of games we were great in the field and good pitching and just didn’t have the bats. (Friday night’s 22-6 loss to Cheyenne Central) was kind of the opposite, so it was nice to have everything come together and see the girls’ resiliency in their play.
“I have confidence in No. 1 through No. 9 going up (to the plate). It’s the name of the game – when you string hits together, good things are going to happen.”
LARAMIE 12, EAST 9
Cheyenne East……………………………… 301 023 0 – 9 11 5
Laramie………………………………………. 220 431 x – 12 14 4
Cheyenne East pitching: Galicia, Christensen (4) and Neider. Laramie pitching: Adair and M. McKinney.
W: Adair. L: Christensen.
2B: Laramie 2 (Adair 2). 3B: East 1 (Stehwien). HR: Laramie 2 (Stickelman 2)