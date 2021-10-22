CHEYENNE – A big run early in Thursday night’s crosstown matchup between Cheyenne East and Cheyenne South set the tone for most of the contest.
Leading 5-3 in the opening set, East went on a 10-point run that was sparked by a Porcha Emmons kill. The third-ranked Lady Thunderbirds carried that to a 25-6 win in the first set, followed by 25-9, 25-21 wins to sweep the match.
“If we set a low tone, it’s hard to come back from that, so having a high energy and playing high level early is really important,” East senior Jenna Merritt said.
East (21-5 overall, 4-1 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) carried its momentum into the second set, finding success with its offense and its attack and jumped out to a 6-1 lead with back-to-back kills from Janie Merritt.
Another kill from Janie lifted East to a 9-4 advantage, but a kill from South sophomore Amya Smith stymied the momentum.
The second biggest run from the T-Birds came on a seven-point swing that featured three kills from East junior Elysiana Fonseca to put East ahead 20-7. Fonseca eventually gave East a 2-0 lead in the match with a service ace that ended the second set.
East’s serves posed problems for South in the first two games.
“We’re running a couple of different outside (hitters), and we got pigeon-toed, and they have great servers,” South coach Cherisa Applehunt said. “We practiced serve-receive all week, and the first two games, we were just kind of kicking back, and then they figured out ‘Hey, we can compete.’”
After trailing by as much as 11 in the third set, South didn’t let East pull away with the sweep easily. The Bison went on runs of five and seven points, and only trailed 24-21 before Fonseca ultimately ended the match with her 13th kill, which was a match high, along with her four blocks.
“All I ask is at the end of it, we finish as a team, and the last three games … we have finished as a team,” Applehunt said. “We’re getting ready for regionals, and it’s no longer about I’s, and it’s starting to come together a little bit.”
Janie Merritt finished with nine kills, and Emmons and Hannah Harrington each added six. Libero Boden Liljedahl finished with 14 digs for East.
Kayla Lesh paced South (3-22, 1-4) with five kills and added seven digs. She also posted two blocks. Libero Alexis Ovsanik finished with 13 kills for the Bison, who host Cheyenne Central at 6 tonight for Senior Night.
East travels to Laramie at 6 p.m. for their final contest of the regular season.
“We were pretty composed until we took a couple of breaks and had some lack of communication there at the end,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “We have to come out ready to go (today) and finish up this conference play and put us in a good position going forward.”