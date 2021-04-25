CHEYENNE – Although the result wasn’t what the Cheyenne East girls soccer team had hoped for following Saturday afternoon’s game with Thunder Basin, the Lady Thunderbirds had arguably played their best game of the season in the 1-0 loss.
“Overall, as a team, this is the best we’ve played,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “It’s exciting, because we’re going into the second half of the season, and it’s not the easiest because we’re playing the entire conference in 10 days, but this is excellent to build on.”
It took awhile for top-ranked Thunder Basin to start playing their game and controlling the possession.
Midway through the first half, Brooke Dunham intercepted an East goal kick with a header, which led to a Peyton Roswadovski shot that flew to the left of the far post.
After Roswadovski had another quality look at the net, but failed to convert, the senior gathered a loose ball from near 15 yards out on the left side of the box and squeezed in the deciding goal between East goalie Kiara Kershaw and the bottom right of the frame.
The visiting team missed out on a few more opportunities to close out the first half. Kylie Hayes found Macy Schomer alone down the right side of the field, and a Schomer shot just missed the top left corner of the goal. Four minutes later, East’s Kora Williams was called for a hand ball, leading to Hayes finding herself just outside of the six-yard box, but putting too much power behind the kick and sailing the shot high.
Thunder Basin only had three shots on goal in the first half. Friday against Cheyenne Central, it had 13 shots on goal in the first half. It was a good sign for the young East roster.
“It was definitely just a mentality shift. We’re such a young team, and when we first played them, we didn’t know how to handle them pounding shots on us, so I think we broke down,” East senior Faith Burdett said. “But now, as we’re growing as a team, and we’re getting experience, we can mentally handle it and fight back.”
Burdett gave East a chance to tie the contest in the 58th minute when she dribbled past a few Thunder Basin defenders down the right side of the field and fired a shot that just went left of the goal.
In the 69th, another chance to knot the score presented itself for the T-Birds. A free kick from near 50 yards was bouncing at the top of the box and forced Thunder Basin goalie Morgan Shirley to make a move on the ball. When she did, she misjudged, and the net was unoccupied. However, throughout all of the scrambling, a foul was called on East, allowing Thunder Basin to prevail for the win.
“I’m so proud of these kids. We told them before the game if they give us everything they got were never going to be mad at them,” Valdez said. “They put everything out on the field, and we had our opportunities … I’m very happy with the way we played today.”
The last time East (2-5 overall, 2-5 Class 4A East Conference) and Thunder Basin (9-0, 6-0) played was March 26, where the Bolts won 5-0. There’s been a noticeable improvement from the T-Birds in those four weeks.
“We’ve improved so much, we’ve learned so much at practice,” Burdett said. “We have a lot of talent, we just have a young team that hasn’t played a lot of varsity-level soccer, but going over everything that is expected of us and learning how to play with each other has helped us.”
THUNDER BASIN 1, EAST 0
Halftime: 1-0
Goals: Thunder Basin, Roswadovski (unassisted), 18.
Shots: TB 19, CE 2. Shots on goal: TB 7, East 1. Saves: TB 1 (Shirley), CE 6 (Kershaw).
Corner kicks: TB 5, CE 1. Fouls: TB 5, CE 5. Offsides: TB 2, CE 0.