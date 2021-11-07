CASPER – Late pressure helped Thunder Basin scrape past Cheyenne East in the consolation bracket of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament Saturday.
The Lady Bolts overcame a 2-1 match deficit to defeat the Lady Thunderbirds 24-26, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22, 15-12 at the Wyoming Center. Thunder Basin went on to beat Natrona County in straight sets for third place.
“I thought we had good energy the whole time, we let plays go for the first several games and then we got toward the end and struggled,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “We passed well until the end and then just struggled to pass and take care of the ball and so that put us in a tough spot.”
East’s early energy sparked a nine-point run that included four service aces from Gracie McGraw and a 13-5 lead following the fourth ace. Thunder Basin found some momentum and gradually chipped away its deficit and tied the score 24-24 with a kill from Joelie Spelts. However, back-to-back errors from the Bolts gave East the win in the first game.
The second set saw five lead changes until Thunder Basin took the lead for good on back-to-back kills from Spelts, giving the Bolts a 15-13 lead before she tallied the final three points of the game to tie the match.
Following a 1-0 deficit, the T-Birds took the lead with a Bradie Schlabs ace and never trailed again in the third game, going on four separate runs of four or more points. Kiera Walsh helped give East the match lead notching three of the East’s final four points in the set.
Thunder Basin found success with its serve throughout the fourth set, using that pressure to pull ahead for an early 6-1 lead on back-to-back aces from Eagan Clark. The Bolts never surrendered their lead for the remainder of the game, sending the match to a fifth set.
“Their consistency was definitely a big part of their serving power,” East senior Jenna Merritt said. “They hit spots repeatedly and if we have a passer that’s struggling to pass, that causes a lot of trouble on our side. (It was) just a lot of consistency on their part.”
The T-Birds jumped ahead in the final set but two aces from Spelts and a kill from Hannah Durgin shifted the momentum, forcing an East timeout. The T-Birds responded by tying the game at 10-10 with a kill from Merritt, but could never regain the lead as Thunder Basin prevailed.
“On our side, we definitely compounded on errors and just let them come back even when we had the momentum,” Merritt said. “But they were so scrappy, they pretty much got everything up. It’s hard dealing with a team as scrappy as they are.”
Walsh finished with 15 kills and five blocks. Elysiana Fonseca had 12 kills and Hannah Harrington notched 11. Libero Boden Liljedahl had 25 digs.
“I’m super proud of the way they came out and performed, obviously its not where we want to be,” Quigley said. “I thought we came out and controlled the whole match.”
East finished the season 24-10.