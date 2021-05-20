CHEYENNE – On April 24, the Cheyenne East girls soccer team hung around with a top-ranked Thunder Basin team that hasn’t lost a game this spring.
The Lady Thunderbirds lost that match 1-0, but presented themselves with good looks at the net, especially toward the end of the contest in an effort to tie the game and maybe even pull off an upset.
Although it was a loss, that game shifted the team’s mentality for the remainder of the season.
“When we played Thunder Basin to a 1-0 game, I think they finally started believing what we’ve believed all season in that they can play with anyone in the state,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “For the girls, that was a big deal.”
The T-Birds have been underdogs throughout the season, often being in close games that some may have counted them out of.
That underdog theme has been a big driving factor.
“It’s definitely made us more motivated,” East senior Kora Williams said. “Nobody expects us to win anything, it makes us play harder … we continue to play with heart, and even when nobody expects anything of us, we still go out and play hard and play together.”
Today, the T-Birds (5-10 overall, 4-8 Class 4A East Conference) open the Class 4A state tournament with the fourth-seed out of the East Conference. They’ll play Rock Springs, the No. 1 seed of the West.
With Rock Springs sitting at 12-2 on the year, they’re heading into this quarterfinal matchup as a favorite. However, it’d be almost foolish to count out the T-Birds. Other than a 5-0 loss to Thunder Basin in the second game of the season, East has been in every single one of its contests.
“We’ve been in every game we’ve played. We haven’t always come out in the place we’ve wanted to, but we just keep going back to the drawing board and putting in the work at practice,” Valdez said. “We’ve talked a lot about that resilience and that we can play with any team in the state; we just have to keep working at it.”
There is a young core on the roster that has stepped up and taken strides this season. With freshmen and sophomores logging a lot of the team’s minutes, it’s almost as if there are two freshman classes on the field with the loss of the 2020 season.
“It’s been fun to watch because they’ve grown so much from the beginning of the season until now,” East junior Tayler Miller said. “They’ve gained more confidence in themselves on the field, and it’s helped as a team.”
Miller has been a key piece for the T-Birds this season, often switching positions wherever it is needed. She leads East with seven goals, including the go-ahead goal against Laramie in last week’s regional tournament loser-out contest, which helped East clinch a spot in the state tournament.
The T-Birds had lost to Laramie twice during the regular season, and like they had been for most of the season, probably weren’t the favorites going into that matchup.
“Getting that win when we needed to made us stronger as a team,” Miller said. “Especially when it was to make it to state.”
On the pitch
The second seed out of the East Conference, the Cheyenne Central girls kick off the 4A state tournament at 9 a.m today at Riske Field against Jackson Hole.
The No. 4 East boys play No. 1 Kelly Walsh at 11 a.m. at Okie Blanchard Stadium.