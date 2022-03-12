CASPER – When the top two defensive teams in Class 4A met Saturday night for a state championship, easy scoring opportunities were hard to come by.
Cheyenne East and Cody combined for just six made field goals and 23 points during the first half. But the Lady Thunderbirds flipped the script in the second half, scoring 22 points in the third period and defeating the Fillies 51-41 to claim their second consecutive state title.
East finished its season 28-0. Cody was 24-0 entering the game, with its last loss coming to East in the 2021 state title game.
“It’s just a battle of will. That’s an undefeated Cody team for a reason, they’re just so dang good defensively,” East coach Eric Westling said. “But, we finally got to a point where (Boden Liljedahl) got a couple of open looks and opened the door and it opened everything up for us.”
Liljedahl gave East the early lead with a finish at the rim and another bucket from Jordan Jones put the T-Birds ahead 4-1 after a free throw from Reece Niemann. Free throws were the story for the Fillies in the first half. Cody’s lone field goal of the first half came with 4 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the first quarter, while it shot 1 for 13 from the floor in the first 16 minutes.
Cody was able to pressure East around the perimeter and create issues for the T-Birds to get set up in its offense. It also forced them into some uncharacteristic mistakes. Entering the weekend the T-Birds averaged 11 turnovers per game. They had six in the first quarter and 10 in the first half.
“It was mainly us missing shots or me forcing shots," Jones said. "But once we got into our flow, we started getting some easy buckets."
Midway through the second period, four consecutive points from sophomore Maddie Kaufman extended East’s lead to 14-5, and it would hold a 14-9 lead going into the break following four Fillies free throws.
East found itself in foul trouble in the first half, with four starters holding two fouls at the break while Cody was in the bonus early in the second period. Regardless, the T-Birds didn’t let it impact the game.
"It wouldn’t be basketball without adversity, so we’ve preached that from day one and we embrace it," Westling said. "And that’s what’s made this team go – is being there for each other and they stepped up in a tough time.”
After two quick Cody turnovers to start the second half, the T-Birds went on a short run before Molly Hays gave the Fillies some life. With 5:29 remaining in the third period, Hays drained a 3-pointer to cut Cody’s deficit to 20-14. It was only the second made basket of the game for the Fillies. Izzy Radakovich followed with a 3-point play and Cody trailed by just 3.
However, Liljedahl drained three triples in the final minutes of the third period to stretch the T-Bird advantage to 34-21 and force a Cody timeout.
“I just knew I needed to have my feet set since that’s my game and I needed to be a threat on the perimeter to help my team," Liljedahl said. "And that’s what I tried to be.”
While Cody trimmed East’s lead down to nine twice during the final period, the T-Birds had an answer for every Fillies bucket victory and continued to cause defensive havoc on their way to their 39th consecutive victory.
“We wanted to keep up our defensive pressure (in the second half) and take them out of their flow of the game,” Jones said. "We didn’t want to let them go on a run.”
Liljedahl finished with a game-high 17 points, including 15 in the second half while Jones added a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Hays led the Fillies with 13 points.
The T-Birds held Cody to 34.3% from the field.
“These kids grow up knowing they’re going to have to work hard, get stops and do all of the little things,” Westling said. "And when you grow up that way, and it’s time for the big lights, they’re ready to go.”
EAST 51, CODY 41
Cheyenne East……… 6 8 22 15 – 51
Cody…………………. 3 6 15 17 – 41
Cheyenne East: Jones 4-13 7-8 16, M. Kaufman 2-3 5-6 9, Schlabs 1-3 2-4 4, Jardine 1-2 0-2 2, DeLong 0-1 0-0 0, Cassat 0-0 0-2 0, Liljedahl 5-8 4-4 17, Walsh 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: 14-35 19-29 51.
Cody: Hays 4-9 4-5 13, Buck 1-4 0-0 3, K. Niemann 2-8 4-6 8, Radakovich 1-3 1-1 3, Lynn 0-1 0-0 0, R. Niemann 3-5 5-7 12, Boysen 1-5 0-2 2. Totals: 12-35 14-21 41.
3-pointers: East 4-9 (Jones 1-3, DeLong 0-1, Liljedahl 3-5); Cody 3-13 (Hays 1-4 Buck 1-4, K. Niemann 0-2, R. Niemann 1-3). Rebounds: East 31 (Jones 12); Cody 23 (Hays 5). Assists: East 6 (Jones 3); Cody 4 (K. Niemann 2). Turnovers: East 14 (Schlabs 5); Cody 15 (K. Niemann 4); Blocked shots: East 2 (Jones, Jardine 1); Cody 2 (R. Niemann, Boysen). Steals: East 5 (Schlabs 2); Cody 6 (K. Niemann 2). Team fouls: East 19; Cody 18.