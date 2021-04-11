CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East was determined not to suffer the same fate it had Friday night.
The Lady Thunderbirds dropped that match with Campbell County thanks to a goal late in overtime.
Saturday’s match was tied midway through the second half when East coach Rebecca Valdez pushed more players forward in an effort to generate more scoring chances. The hope was one of those added opportunities would deliver the T-Birds’ first win of the season.
It did.
East got two goals in the final eight minutes of a 3-1 victory over visiting Sheridan at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
“We moved a couple kids around to try to be more offensive,” Valdez said. “We’re kind of throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks. We have a lot of young players, and we’re trying to figure out the best formation for this team.
“Moving more offensive-minded players into the midfield helped us stretch the defense and create chances.”
Junior Tayler Miller moved from midfield to forward during Saturday’s match. She leveled the score 1-1 when she fired a shot over the head of Sheridan goalkeeper Libby Gardner and just underneath the crossbar during the 41st minute.
Miller netted the eventual game-winning goal with an assist from Kora Williams in the 72nd minute. Once the ball was on Miller’s feet, she side-stepped a defender before sending a right-footed shot past Gardner for a 2-1 advantage.
“We did a lot better job of finding each other’s feet in the second half,” Miller said. “Our passing was a lot better, and that helped us create opportunities by going wide or up the middle.
“It feels great to finally find the back of the net, score some goals and finally get a win.”
Junior Kensie Sherard gave East (1-3 overall) an insurance goal by chipping a shot over Gardner’s head from more than 20 yards out in the 76th.
Freshman Emma Prior gave the Broncs a 1-0 halftime lead when she ran onto a through-ball in the 25th and sent it past East goalie Kiara Kershaw.
The T-Birds dodged a bullet in the 50th minute. Sheridan got the ball into the penalty area and a shot escaped the mass of players. Junior defender Kiera Walsh was stationed to Kershaw’s right and stopped the shot with her thigh.
“Everyone else had their girl covered, so I was able to put myself in position to throw my body in front of that ball,” Walsh said. “I wanted to make sure I kept that ball out of the goal.”
Kershaw turned away eight shots for East, which is scheduled to play at Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.
EAST 3, SHERIDAN 1
Halftime: Sheridan 1-0.
Goals: Sheridan, Prior (unavailable), 25. East, Miller (Burdett), 41. East, Miller (Williams), 72. East, Sherard (unassisted), 76.
Shots: Sheridan 12, East 21. Shots on goal: Sheridan 9, East 15. Saves: Sheridan 12 (Gardner); East 8 (Kershaw).
Corner kicks: Sheridan 0, East 0. Offsides: Sheridan 0, East 2. Fouls: Sheridan 7, East 3.