CHEYENNE – A jolt of defensive intensity helped set the tone early for the Cheyenne East girls basketball team Friday night.
Sophomore guard Bradie Schlabs opened the game with consecutive steals on Natrona’s first two possessions, taking both the other way for the easy finishes. The sophomore had four points, two steals and a block in the first 38 seconds of action.
It sparked a huge quarter for the top-ranked Lady T-Birds, who rolled to a 69-38 win over the second-ranked Fillies at the Taco Johns’s Invite.
“Our message every game, no matter what, is play to our potential,” East coach Eric Westling said. “We’re still chasing it, we’re still trying to figure out how good we can be. We respect our opponents, but we want to be as good as we can be and I thought our girls really tried to do that.”
After Tamryn Blom got the Fillies on the board with a free throw, senior Darcy Jardine got a pair of shots to fall in the post for East and Jordan Jones started to find her own momentum. Jones converted a 3-point play and then drained a 3-pointer to push East’s lead to 16-4 with 3 minutes, 50 seconds left in the opening period.
Shortly after, East went to a 2-3 zone that forced two more steals. The T-Birds caused seven turnovers and led 23-5 after the first quarter.
“Everyone’s working, everyone knows their job and that’s the main thing (defensively),” Schlabs said. “All of us knew that each and everyone of them were good, so we knew we had to D up and stop them and that’s what we ended up doing.”
East didn’t let off the gas in the second quarter, continuing to turn defense into offense. After Alex Bright opened the quarter with a basket, the T-Birds responded and Schlabs had two assists and then connected on a 3-pointer. Taylor Cassat made a corner 3-pointer for a 37-11 East lead with just less than two-and-a-half minutes to play in the half and East took a 43-18 lead into the break.
The T-Birds came out of the half and went back into their 2-3 zone, something the Fillies didn’t quite have an answer for. They struggled to get the ball in the post and could only swing the ball around the perimeter.
“It’s everyone flying around,” Schlabs said on what made their zone successful. “They have shooters on their team and they can drive and kick so from the beginning we knew we’d have to fly around to be able to help the posts and the posts help the guards.
Boden Liljedahl went on a five-point run midway through the third quarter for East, building its lead to 50-20 and the largest lead to that point as East improved to 8-0.
Jones finished with a game-high 20 points and five rebounds. Schlabs added 14 points, five assists and four steals. Jardine added 12. The T-Birds host Green River at 3:30 p.m. today where they’ll look to build on their undefeated start and keep their mentality.
“Our girls buy in, that’s what’s made our program what it is,” Westling said. “A bunch of kids that want to play together and be a group and I think that showed up again tonight.
EAST 69, NATRONA 38
Natrona County……5 13 7 13 – 38
Cheyenne East……23 20 16 10 – 69
Natrona County: Manville 6, Hagar 3, Blom 7, Patik 7, Sybrant 6, Bright 6, Ostrander 2, Teague 1.
Cheyenne East: Jones 20, Jardine 12, Liljedahl 9, Schlabs 14, Walsh 2, DeLong 3, Goff 0, M. Kaufman 5, Cassat 4, Oswald 0, H. Kaufman 0, Mauthie 0.
Cheyenne East 67 Rock Springs 28
CHEYENNE – East held Rock Springs to just one first quarter point on its way to a 67-28 win over Rock Springs in its first game of the Taco John’s Invite on Friday.
Jordan Jones finished with 15 points and Boden Liljedahl added 10.
EAST 67, ROCK SPRINGS 28
Rock Springs..........1 10 13 4 – 28
Cheyenne East.......13 20 18 14 – 67
Rock Springs: Lionberger 3, James 6, Anderson 4, Webb 2, Asay 4, Jenkins 6, Brewster 3.
Cheyenne East: Jones 15, H. Kaufman 0, M. Kaufman 5, Schlabs 3, Oswald 0, Jardine 6, DeLong 2, Mauthie 0, Cassat 3, Liljedahl 10, Goff 6, Walsh 7.