CHEYENNE – Taking advantage of the wind early was an emphasis for Cheyenne East on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Thunderbirds chose to play the first half with the wind at their backs, and didn’t let the opportunity go to waste. They rang off three first-half goals, propelling them to a 3-0 victory over Campbell County.
“Wind, in our sport, can change a game, so, I thought we got a little bit of luck today, and anytime you get luck, you have to take it into your favor,” Each coach Rebecca Valdez said. “It’s what you do with luck that makes it work. We won the toss, and we told the kids we had to score in the first half to make it difficult on the other team to come back on. Sometimes luck’s on your side, and you make it work for you.”
East didn’t shy away from the pressure early on, not allowing Campbell County to advance any goal kick and sent two shots on goal in the first five minutes of play. The T-Birds ended the first half with seven shots on goal.
They managed to convert one of their looks in the 15th minute when Jordan Griess found Haley Pierson slashing down the middle of the field, where Pierson placed the ball in the bottom right corner of the net. Just over five minutes later, Aryana Booth doubled East’s advantage from the right side of the box when she was able to squeeze a shot between Camels goalie Onna Castellanos and the near post.
“I was shocked, because I thought I was going to shoot it right at her, but then the wind kind of took it a little bit, and it went in,” Booth said. “It was vital to score in that first half because we knew in the second half, we’d be going against the wind, so it was important we got those three goals.”
East (3-7-1 overall, 3-4-1 Class 4A East Conference) continued to pepper the Campbell County goal and got four first-half corner kicks out of the attack. One of those corner kicks was a Tayler Miller goal in the 29th. Miller also got a small assist from the wind, as it whipped the ball past Castellanos to give the T-Birds a 3-0 advantage going into the break.
Unlike East in the first half, the Camels were unable to take advantage of the wind in the second. Midway through the half, they had three consecutive shots on goal, but none seemed to have a chance, with Kiara Kershaw keeping the visitors scoreless.
The T-Birds adjusted their formation in the second half to fit more of a defensive approach and limit the Camels’ attack.
“They did a good job of following the game plan,” Valdez said. “Kids were playing in positions they’re not used to playing in, and we were playing in a formation we’re not used to playing in. To get a shutout against the wind is credit to the kids – they played hard.”
Campbell County (3-8-1, 2-6-1) was outshot 9-4 on goal, with all four coming in the second half. The T-Birds snapped a two-game losing skid and host Sheridan at 10 a.m. today.
“They really had a good week of practice, they put in the work this week,” Valdez said. “For as much as has been thrown at them, I thought they showed up today and performed well.”
EAST 3, CAMPBELL CO. 0
Halftime: 3-0
Goals: East, Pierson (Griess), 15. East, Booth (unassisted), 21. East, Miller (unassisted, 29.
Shots: CC 7, CE 7. Shots on goal: CC 4, CE 9. Saves: CC 6, CE 4.
Corner kicks: CC 4, CE 5. Offsides: CC 0, CE 3. Fouls: CC 2, CE 3.