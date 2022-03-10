CASPER – Cheyenne East turned defense into offense early and often Thursday evening in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament.
The top-seeded Lady T-Birds used turnovers to build an early lead over the West’s No. 4 seed in Rock Springs, stretching that lead into double figures midway through the opening frame and never letting off the gas. East forced 12 first-half turnovers and 18 in the game in a 62-24 victory at Casper College.
“Its important to set that tone early, especially with a group like ours,” East coach Eric Westling said. “A different team is trying to set the pace each game, and it’s really important for us to dictate and set our own.”
Back-to-back turnovers led to consecutive 3-pointers from junior Boden Liljedahl late in the first quarter, giving East a 15-4 lead that it carried into the second quarter. East continued to build on the pressure, which continued to lead to easy buckets. Between the ball movement and forcing steals, the T-Birds stretched their lead to 21 after Liljedahl’s fifth 3-pointer of the game came with four-and-a-half minutes to play in the first half. She finished with 20 first-half points and was 6 for 7 from behind the arc.
“Once I knock down one, I just get on a roll,” Liljedahl said. “I don’t know what happens, it just comes to me.”
Nine of East’s 14 made shots in the first half were assisted on. Six of those came from Bradie Schlabs.
“Once you attack, someone has to help, and there’s always going to be that one open person,” Liljedahl said. “And they’ll knock it down. We have so many good shooters on our team, and even our posts down low will go up strong and finish that (extra) pass.”
The teams traded a pair of baskets out of the break, but the T-Birds extended their lead to 30 points and never led by less than that for the remainder of the contest while improving to 26-0 and advancing to Friday’s semifinals.
Liljedahl finished with a game-high 24 points, and Maddie Kaufman added 10 points off the bench while eight different players scored for East. The T-Birds didn’t attempt one 3-pointer in the second half, working through their offense and finding easy buckets in different form.
“Our team is always working through things and getting the best shot we can,” Westling said. “Rock Springs adjusted and got out on our shooters in the second half, so we took what they gave us, and I was really happy with the girls for that.”
East plays Natrona County at 6 p.m. Friday at the Wyoming Center for a trip to the state title game.
“Same old stuff, we’re 0-0 (Friday), nothing else matters but (Friday’s) game,” Westling said. “We can’t get to Saturday without (Friday), can’t take it for granted, we gotta be ready to go.”
EAST 62, ROCK SPRINGS 24
Rock Springs…… 4 6 8 6 – 24
Cheyenne East…… 15 22 12 13 – 62
Rock Springs: Lionberger 0-4 0-1 0, Berry 1-1 0-1 2, Nandrup 03- 0-0 0, James 0-2 1-2 1, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Webb 0-1 0-0 0, Asay 3-6 1-2 7, B. Jenkins 3-9 0-0 7, Brewster 0-3 1-2 1, Hanson 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 3-5 0-1 6. Totals: 10-37 3-9 24.
Cheyenne East: Jo. Jones 2-5 2-4 6, H. Kaufman 0-0 0-0 0, M. Kaufman 3-8 4-4 10, B. Schlabs 2-3 0-0 4, Oswald 0-1 0-0 0, Jardine 4-5 0-2 8, DeLong 0-3 0-0 0, Cassat 2-5 0-0 4, Fonseca 0-4 0-0 0, Liljedahl 7-11 4-4 24, Gr. Goff 0-0 2-2 2, Walsh 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 22-49 12-16 62.
3-pointers: Rock Springs 1-12 (Lionberger 0-4, Anderson 0-2, Asay 0-2, B. Jenkins 1-4); East 6-14 (M. Kaufman 0-2, B. Schlabs 0-1, Oswald 0-1, DeLong 0-1, Cassat 0-1, Liljedahl 6-8). Rebounds: Rock Springs 28 (Asay 5, Brewster 5); East 31 (Fonseca 6). Assists: Rock Springs 6 (B. Jenkins 2); East 10 (B. Schlabs 7). Turnovers: Rock Springs 18 (Brewster 6); East 4 (Four with 1). Blocked shots: Rock Springs 4 (Four with 1); East 5 (Jardine 2). Steals: Rock Springs 2 (B. Jenkins); East 9 (M. Kaufman 2, Liljedahl 2). Team fouls: Rock Springs 14, East 12.