East at Rock Springs
Records: Cheyenne East (8-2) at Rock Springs (9-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Tiger Stadium, Rock Springs
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Last week: East beat Campbell County, 31-12; Rock Springs beat Kelly Walsh 42-12
Last meeting: Rock Springs won 31-15 on Oct. 22, in Cheyenne.
Facts: East was held to just 228 yards of total offense during its loss to Rock Springs to close out the regular season. That was the Thunderbirds’ lowest offensive output this season. They were hampered by penalties in that contest. “We have to play mistake-free football,” East coach Chad Goff said. “We had too many penalties the last time we played them, and we didn’t do a good job of executing on offense. We also didn’t put our kids in the right spots defensively. There was a lot of blame to go around that night. The kids have worked hard, they’re understanding the game plan and they’ll do their best to execute it.” … Rock Springs leads Class 4A in total offense (395 yards per game) and scoring offense (41.2 points per game). The Tigers also have the state’s top rushing offense (250 ypg). … Rock Springs’ Dylan Coburn is seventh in rushing (63.9 ypg) and Isaac Schoenfeld is 10th (58.2 ypg). Schoenfeld – who has verbally committed to the University of Wyoming as a tight end – rushed for 134 yards during the team’s first meeting. “They have probably three guys who could take it the distance whenever the ball is in their hands,” Goff said. “You have to be disciplined, you have to pursue to the ball, you have to gang tackle and get the occasional turnover.” … East senior running back Cade Pugh is fourth in rushing average (89.7 ypg), while junior receiver Garet Schlabs leads 4A in receiving average (90.5 ypg).
Rocky Mountain at Pine Bluffs
Records: Rocky Mountain (8-1) at Pine Bluffs (9-0)
Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. today at Carlstrum Field, Pine Bluffs
Radio: KRAE (101.1 FM, 1480 AM)
Last week: Rocky Mountain beat Southeast, 37-22; Pine Bluffs beat Riverside 35-8.
Last meeting: Pine Bluffs won 23-14 on Oct. 28, 2016, in Cowley during the Class 1A playoffs.
Facts: Pine Bluffs and Rocky Mountain didn’t face each other in the regular season, but that doesn’t take away from the Hornets’ focal point going into the contest, Hornets coach Will Gray said. “I don’t think it matters,” the coach said. “You have to play well each week to advance, and the current week can be your only focus.” … The Hornets didn’t play their cleanest contest last week, but still pulled out a comfortable win over Riverside. “We gave up a few first downs from penalties, but (Riverside) did a lot of good things,” Gray said. “We have to do a better job of getting off the field. When we had the ball, I thought the kids were aggressive and ready to make plays.” … Hornets quarterback Stu Lerwick continues to lead Class 1A-nine man in passing (221 ypg) while three receivers rank in the top-10. … Rocky Mountain quarterback Carsyn Weber is fourth in all-purpose yards (168.8 ypg). The Grizzlies score 35.2 ppg and could pose a tall task for a Hornets team defense that ranks third in 1A nine-man. “They are very talented. Their quarterback is a big kid, and they run him a lot,” Gray said. He’s a load to bring down. Our biggest emphasis is the same, tackle.”
– By Robert Munoz and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports