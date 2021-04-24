CHEYENNE – Winning 50-50 balls was a point of emphasis for the Laramie girls entering their matchup at Cheyenne East.
The Lady Plainsmen had been losing those battles more often than not recently, and were left defending for much of those matches.
Laramie turned the tide Friday, and topped the Thunderbirds 2-0 at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
“Winning the 50-50s started all of our attack,” first-year Plainsmen coach Justine Tydings said. “It was positive for us to win that initial ball so we could go forward.”
One of those wins came in the 46th minute. Senior Kylee Cox ran onto a long ball behind East’s defense, forcing goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw to come out and challenge. T-Birds senior defender Ruby Jacobsen caught up with Cox, got side-by-side with her and tried to push her off the ball as Kershaw attempted to smother the challenge.
Cox avoided Kershaw while winning the challenge from Jacobsen and scored for a 2-0 advantage.
Cox also netted the first goal of the match, running onto a pass from senior DaiJane Giron and scoring in the 12th minute.
“The whole game, we played with a lot of energy and effort,” Cox said. “We won a lot of 50-50 balls and did a good job of communicating with each other.
“… I consider myself a fast player, and I try to use that ability to beat the defense. I was able to do that a couple times.”
Laramie put six of its 12 shots on goal, while holding East to nine shots (five on goal). The Plainsmen also attempted four corner kicks – all in the second half.
The bulk of the T-Birds’ chances came in the opening half. They struggled to get anything truly dangerous in the attacking third.
“We’ve had a hard time scoring this season,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “Everything is a work in progress because we’re so young. We’re trying to build every game. Hopefully, that scoring comes in the next few games.
“We’ve had to practice inside a lot because of the weather. We don’t have a goal to shoot on inside, so it’s hard to work on finishing indoors.”
East hosts top-ranked Thunder Basin at noon today at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
LARAMIE 2, EAST 0
Halftime: 1-0.
Goals: Laramie, Cox (Giron), 12. Laramie, Cox (unassisted), 46.
Shots: Laramie 12, East 9. Shots on goal: Laramie 6, East 5. Saves: Laramie 5 (Bershinsky), East 4 (Kershaw).
Corner kicks: Laramie 4, East 1. Offsides: Laramie 2, East 0. Fouls: Laramie 6, East 5.