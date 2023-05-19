ROCK SPRINGS — Giving up goals is not something any team wants to do at any point in a game.
However, one of the worst times to do so is in the final minute of play. It gives the scoring team momentum and can take the wind out of the sails of the team that let the goal in.
East found this out the hard way when a miscommunication in front of its own net led to a goal in the final minute of the first half. The Lady Thunderbirds were unable to recover and fell 3-0 to Jackson Hole.
“It’s tough because you go into the half feeling bad because you got scored on,” East senior Ashleigh Clark said. “It is hard to come back from that.”
Jackson Hole created havoc for East early in the contest. Through the first 20 minutes, the Lady Thunderbirds crossed midfield just twice, and made it into the Broncs’ penalty area just once. Meanwhile, Jackson held the ball in East’s zone for a majority of the first 20 minutes.
“They just moved the ball quickly,” Clark said. “They had good passes. We just weren’t able to step fast enough to that.”
Still, East’s defense managed to hold the fort. It allowed just one shot on goal during that span and only four shot attempts.
But just before the first half ended, disaster struck for East. After Ella Stienberg had her shot blocked in front, three East defenders collided in an attempt to clear the ball. The ball bounced straight to the foot of Taya McClennen, who hit a dart from in tight to give the Broncs the lead right before halftime.
The late goal was a backbreaker for the Lady T-birds. It gave Jackson Hole momentum that it carried into the start of the second half. One minute, 15 seconds into the final period, McClennen rifled home a shot from the top of the penalty area for the 2-0 lead. Just over a minute later, Taylor Moe fired a shot passed Aryana Booth to make it 3-0.
For the final 30 minutes of the game, Jackson played keep away from East. The T-Birds continued to struggle breaking out of their own zone. The issue was magnified with the loss of Hailey Pierson, who suffered a lower-leg injury in the first half, in the middle of the defense.
“She brings calm to the center,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “Having to work around that was hard for us.”
While the win knocks East out of a chance to play for the state title, the Thunderbirds still have something to play for. They will face Thunder Basin in the third-place match at 9 a.m. Saturday, and while it is not the ultimate prize, they still have the opportunity to close their season out on a high note.
The trick for East will be to generate more scoring chances. In the last match-up against Thunder Basin in the regional championship, the Bolts controlled the pace and scored timely goals to pick up the win.
“We just need to be a little more crisp on our passes,” Valdez said. “What’s good is we still have a game to play, and it is always good to end on a win. We will try again tomorrow.”
JACKSON HOLE 3, EAST 0
Halftime: Jackson Hole 1-0
Goal: Jackson Hole, McClennen (unassisted), 40, Jackson Hole, McClennen (Jimenez), 42, Jackson Hole, Moe (unknown), 43.
Shots: East 4, Jackson Hole 13. Shots on goal: Jackson Hole 8, East 1. Saves: East 5 (Booth), Jackson Hole 1 (Rommel).
Corner kicks: East 0, Jackson Hole 1. Offsides: East 0, Jackson Hole 0. Fouls: East 2, Jackson Hole 1.