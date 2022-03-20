CHEYENNE – In a match neither team could find much traction offensively in, the final 13 minutes proved to be the opposite.
Only four shots took place in the first half of Saturday’s contest between Cheyenne East and Natrona County. But that total was matched in the final 20 minutes, which included three goals.
It was Brook Travers’ second score that was the difference and gave the Fillies a 2-1 win Saturday afternoon at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
With 25 seconds remaining, Travers dribbled right through the T-Birds back line, had a clean look, and buried it.
“We’re still trying to figure out our defense, we have a couple new kids playing there, so we’re just trying to figure out each other,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We had a couple of communication breakdowns, but those are things we can clean up. We’re still building early in the season.”
Travers’ other goal came in the 67th minute when she gathered a loose ball, planted, and put it right over the outstretched arms of East goalie Kiera Kershaw from 27 yards out. The T-Birds were quick to respond, though.
Just three minutes later, senior Tayler Miller sent a through ball to sophomore Jordan Griess near the top of the penalty area, where Griess took a few strides in the middle of the field and knotted the score.
“We built from the back and that’s what we’ve been working on,” Miller said. “A midfielder found my feet … and then Jordan made the perfect run through and I had a perfect ball and she walked it right into the goal.”
With a halftime offensive adjustment that involved Miller becoming more involved in the attack, the T-Birds found better spacing and more organization in the final 40 minutes.
“Our offense was more organized and we held our composure more,” Miller said. “(Friday), we couldn’t find our spacing and (Saturday), we finally figured it out and it created opportunities for us. It didn’t take us fairly long for us to adjust, but I think communication was just our biggest problem (Saturday).”
The offensive opportunities didn’t present themselves as often in the first half for East. It had one look off a Griess corner kick and another on a Griess free kick in the 21st. But, perhaps the T-Birds’ cleanest first-half look came as time expired when a Miller corner kick was almost knocked in by Maddison Escajeda. The shot missed, however, and the teams went into the locker room scoreless before Travers and the Fillies found a way to seal the win.
It was East’s second loss in as many days as it suffered a 1-0 loss to Kelly Walsh on Friday in Casper.
Natrona (2-0) outshot East 7-6 and 4-3 on shots on goal.
“It was a tough loss, it’s hard to lose in the last few minutes,” Valdez said. “We had our opportunities, we just have to finish those.”
NATRONA 2, EAST 1
Halftime: 0-0
Goals: NC, Travers (unassisted), 67. East, Griess (Miller), 70. NC, Travers (unassisted), 90.
Shots: NC 7; CE 6. Shots on goal: NC 4, CE 3. Saves: NC 2 (Barthel); CE 2 (Kershaw).
Corner kicks: CE 4, NC 4. Offsides: NC 0, CE 2. Fouls: NC 7, CE 3.