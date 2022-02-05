CHEYENNE – Holding a two-point lead over Kelly Walsh on Friday night, Cheyenne East called a timeout with exactly four minutes remaining in the game.
Out of the timeout, the fourth-ranked Thunderbirds went on an 11-2 run en route to a 56-45 victory over the No. 2-ranked Trojans.
“That run was impressive because Kelly Walsh is always so good defensively,” East assistant coach Todd Howard said. “And the way they were shooting it early, we just told them (in the timeout) ‘You’re going to have to bear down and do it on both ends of the floor right here. We’re going to have to have some composure.’”
East maintained that composure throughout the contest. The four times Kelly Walsh held the lead, the T-Birds didn’t panic and jumped back ahead. East opened the contest with a 10-2 run, which the Trojans cut down to three by the end of the frame, when Tyler Pacheco drained a triple at the buzzer.
Kelly Walsh continued to chip away, and Gunnar Browning knotted the game 22-22 with 5 minutes, 53 seconds left in the second quarter, and then got another shot to fall shortly after to give Kelly Walsh its first lead of the night.
The teams traded baskets to close out the half before Drew Jackson tied it at 29-29 to go into the half.
Browning had 10 first-quarter points and 17 in the first half, but didn’t score for the rest of the contest. East clamped down in the third quarter and only gave up six points. The T-Birds would use their full-court press at times, which would speed up the Trojan offense.
“We guarded the heck out of them,” Howard said. “We picked them up full court to slow down Browning a little bit, and we knew they had shooters all over the place, but it was our defensive effort … every player bought in and executed.”
Zach Enyert gave the Trojans a one-point lead early in the third quarter, but that was the last time they were in front. The T-Birds countered with a 14-3 run that started with a Jackson 3-pointer and an alley-oop from Garet Schlabs to Kysar Jolley.
East (14-2 overall, 3-1 Class 4A East Conference) was spreading out the Trojans’ defense in the second half, and used the spacing to attack and find quality looks.
“They’re aggressive on defense, they’re always going to do what they do,” Schlabs said. “They’re going to be playing tight. … Spreading them out helped with finding shooters and finishing tough shots.”
Kelly Walsh (12-2, 2-2) started the fourth quarter with a run of its own, but East continued to remain patient and composed. Jackson finished with 19 points, and Jolley added 12.
The T-Birds host third-ranked Sheridan at 1:30 p.m. today.
“That’s a huge win, coming in this week after a tough loss last week, you just gotta bounce back,” Schlabs said. “That’s a huge team win for our confidence and moving on, but we have a big one (today).”
EAST 56, KELLY WALSH 45
Kelly Walsh………… 15 14 6 10 – 45
Cheyenne East……. 18 11 14 13 – 56
Kelly Walsh: DeBoer 6, Browning 17, Enyert 6, Allaire 3, Pacheco 5, Crilly 8.
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 3, G. Schlabs 9, Na. Mirich 4, Jackson 19, Colgan 0, Hardy 7, Pafford 2, Jolley 12.