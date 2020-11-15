...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...EAST PLATTE COUNTY AND CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY,
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CHEYENNE AND WHEATLAND.
* WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSS WINDS WILL BE
HAZARDOUS TO LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING
CAMPERS AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE WILL BE A HIGH RISK FOR
VEHICLE BLOW OVERS, ESPECIALLY ALONG INTERSTATE 25.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED
OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF
58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE.
&&
Cheyenne East senior nose tackle Cael Pugh sacks Thunder Basin junior quarterback Ryan Baker during the Wyoming Class 4A state championship game Saturday afternoon at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne. The Thunderbirds defeated Thunder Basin 29-15 to win their first state title since 2013. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Adrian Hernandez celebrates with tears in his eyes following the Class 4A championship game against Thunder Basin Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East defeated Thunder Basin 29-15 to win the 4A state title. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
