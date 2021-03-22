CHEYENNE – When Erik Oliver started picking up scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools earlier this month, he initially thought he would wait for more offers and weigh all his options over the next few weeks.
The more he talked to Central Michigan’s coaches, the more Oliver liked what the Mount Pleasant, Michigan, school had to offer.
That’s why the Laramie County Community College sophomore verbally committed to Central Michigan on Monday evening.
“It just felt right,” Oliver said. “They were telling me why they needed me, how I fit into what they do, showing me the campus and getting to know me.
“They did a really good job of making me feel comfortable with them.”
The 6-foot-1 guard is averaging 22.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Golden Eagles (7-11).
“(Central Michigan) said they need a scoring point guard, and that’s my role,” Oliver said. “It fits my game perfectly. Hopefully I can go there, play my game, make good decisions when the ball is in my hands and contribute to the success of the team by doing what I’m best at.”
Oliver also had an offer from the University of Maine, and was talking with a handful of other Division I schools. A conversation with interim LCCC coach DeWayne Saulsberry helped Oliver realize it might be best to commit sooner rather than later.
“He asked me if I was willing to live with potentially missing out on something great at Central Michigan to wait for another school to come along with an offer,” Oliver said. “I knew this was a great opportunity I had fallen in love with from the jump.
“If it’s right, it’s right. This is where my heart is at.”
Oliver was a three-time All-Class 4A pick during his Cheyenne East career. He also was the 2019 Wyoming Gatorade player of the year.
He scorched Region IX defenses during his freshman campaign at LCCC, averaging 19.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. That included a school record 51 points during a 102-90 victory over Northwest College.
As good as Oliver was as a freshman, he knew he needed to become more of a threat from behind the 3-point arc. He has done that, improving his deep shooting from 37.4% (71 for 190) to 45.5% (55 for 121) this season. Oliver also has improved his overall shooting, averaging 50.4% (140 of 278) this season compared to 43.8% (196-447) as a freshman.
“He has a strong will, and he knew he was a strong 3-point shooter last year but he needed to get his percentage up this season,” Saulsberry said. “It was really hard to get into the gym to get to work over the summer because of COVID. But he found a way to get into a gym and work on his game so he could become a better shooter.”
Oliver also improved his physique, Saulsberry said.
“That’s going to be big when he gets to Central Michigan because they play in a very physical league,” the coach said. “He did a good job of getting his body ready for the next level.
“He is poised and level-headed and a great teammate. His teammates love playing with him and following him.”