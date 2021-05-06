CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College sophomore guard Erik Oliver was named an honorable mention All-American by the National Junior College Athletics Association on Wednesday.
The Cheyenne East graduate averaged 20.9 points across 23 games. He finished fifth in the country in scoring with 480 points.
Oliver shot 44.4% from behind the 3-point line and 49.6% from the floor. He is the third LCCC player to earn honorable mention All-American honors since the school resurrected the program in 2002. The others were Ude Ifeanyichukwu (2013) and DeShon Portley (2014).
Oliver will continue his career at NCAA Division I South Dakota.