CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East swimming and diving teams have a pool to call home again.
Laramie County School District 1 held a ribbon cutting for the school’s new aquatics center Friday morning.
The school’s original pool was teetering on complete failure, and the cost of maintaining it was prohibitive. East also couldn’t replace the diving board that was broken in 2018 because the ceiling was too low for modern safety standards. The old board had been grandfathered because of when it was built.
The Thunderbirds had been practicing at Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne South during the two years it took to complete the construction project. East’s divers started practicing separately in 2018.
“It’s been crazy and chaotic trying to schedule with everyone else, not step on toes and make sure everyone gets the training they need to,” said Jon Andersen, who is entering his fifth season as East’s girls coach. “This pool is a dream come true. We have a lot more space, and we’ll be able to be a lot more specific in what we’re doing. Safety also will be a lot better.”
The competition pool is 10 lanes and 25 yards-by-25 yards, but there is a moveable bulkhead that allows the pool to be lengthened. There also is a diving well with two 1-meter springboards and two 3-meter springboards. The diving well also can be used for practice, and warming up and cooling down during meets.
The bleachers above the pool seat 650 people, while there is space for 250 more on the pool deck.
“This space is bigger overall, and lanes are a bit wider than our old ones, so we’ll be able to get a lot more done during practices,” East boys coach Mark Dobler said. “There’s a lot of flexibility.”
Both Dobler and Andersen said they appreciated the collaborative spirit of South coach Jason Garman, former Central coach Mark Miller and current Indians coach Josh Bott. Those men made accommodations for East’s divers and then its swimmers over the past four years. Their teams also were inconvenienced by East lacking a pool and never complained, Dobler said.
The T-Birds have lost athletes because they couldn’t make transportation or practice times work. Having an on-campus pool could be a boon for East, junior Josh Woods said.
“We’ve had practices that end really late, and we’ve had to drive across town to get to them, and I know quite a few guys who quit because of that,” said Woods, who both swims and dives. “It’s going to be great to have our pool right here, attached to the building and be able to practice right after school.
“This could bring a lot more people into swimming because they see a lot more support for swimming.”
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo, Trustee Rose Ann Million Rinne and East Principal Sam Mirich emphasized that the pool doesn’t just benefit East’s swimming programs. Instead, it benefits all students in the district and community.
“This pool was designed from Laramie County School District 1 as a district-wide competition pool,” Million Rinne said during her prepared remarks. “The board considers it not only a replacement for the deteriorating East High School pool, but as a facility for the entire district and community to benefit from.
“We look forward to having district, state and invitational swimming events here, giving everyone the opportunity to compete in this state-of-the-art facility. State and invitational meets will bring spectators and competitors from all over, boosting our local economy.”
East athletics director Jerry Schlabs said the district already has talked with Wyoming High School Activities Association representatives about Cheyenne making a bid to host the girls and boys state championships.
“One of the main intentions of the new pool was to host the big invites here, have the junior highs here and be able to host state here,” Schlabs said. “The board and the district did an amazing job of building it with the seating to be able to do that. We worked with the (WHSAA) to figure out what their requirements are and met those.
“We’ll put in a bid for it, and we hope to be in the rotation in the future.”
Crespo said construction was at times delayed, in part, due to supply chain woes, one factory they were working with closing and another catching fire.
“Our team still came together and made it happen for our kids and community,” Crespo said.