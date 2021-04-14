CHEYENNE – One of the best pitching performances of Ariana Galicia’s softball career almost never happened.
Cheyenne East coach Adam Galicia – who also is Ariana’s father – came close to starting her in the outfield for Thursday’s matchup with Cheyenne Central. The Lady Thunderbirds outfielders had been struggling, and he thought Ariana could help shore up the defense for their first meeting with their cross-town rivals.
He eventually decided against it, and went with his ace in the pitcher’s circle.
Ariana struck out 14 hitters and walked just one to help East to a 15-4 victory. She followed that by fanning eight hitters during a three-inning perfect game victory at Wheatland.
Those efforts earned the left-hander Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
East catcher Trista Stehwien has played competitive softball with Galicia for the past two seasons. She has seen a lot of strong pitching performances from the senior, but last week’s were special.
“She was hitting corners and really putting a lot of spin on her balls,” Stehwien said. “The screw ball and curveball were really throwing hitters off. They were swinging and missing on those pitches a lot. The ball was breaking so much they just couldn’t hit it.
“She really works hard on her spins. Instead of just having the fastball as her dominant pitch, she has other spins and speeds that keep batters off balance. You don’t see pitcher with that many pitches that often.”
Ariana has a fastball, curveball, screw ball and drop ball in her arsenal. She also has been working on a rise ball. That pitch is improving, but not enough that coaches call it much.
“Having the drop ball and rise ball has changed my entire pitching game,” Ariana said. “It is nice to be able to rely on those pitches for situations where people would assume I’m going to come in with a changeup or curve on the outside.”
Ariana is now 2-1 on the season with 29 strikeouts against just three walks. She has posted a 3.50 earned-run average.
The performance against Central stands out most to Adam because several of the Lady Indians hitters have stepped into the batter’s box against Ariana during Cheyenne Extreme practices, and are very familiar with her as a pitcher.
“I knew it was going to be a good night when she went in there and started striking out batters right from the start,” Adam said.
Going up against summer ball teammates was an exciting challenge, Ariana said.
“They know what pitches I like to throw and where I like to throw them,” she said. “I had to focus on executing what the coaches called and trust that they were going to call the right pitches.
“They called a really great game, and my teammates played great defense behind me. None of this would have been possible without the defense. I really rely on them to do my job.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Emma Gonzalez and Rylee Jo Ward, girls track and field, Burns: Gonzalez, a junior, won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Bayard (Nebraska) C-D Invitational on Saturday. Her time of 11 minutes, 54.42 seconds in the 3,200 set both a meet and school record. Gonzalez also joined Layne Burnett, Madison Thompson and Saria Eklund on the winning 4x800 relay team.
Ward, also a junior, won both the 100 hurdles and pole vault.
n Caydince Groth, girls track, Cheyenne South: The senior won the 200- and 400-meter dash, and placed second in the 100 at the Okie Blanchard Invitational. She joined Kaycia Groth, Paige Guille and Darby Downham on the winning 4x400 relay team.
n Zoe Lam, girls soccer, Central: The senior scored the game-winning goal in the Lady Indians’ 2-1 win over Sheridan on Friday. She scored both of Central’s goals in a 2-1 win over Campbell County on Saturday.
n Tayler Miller, girls soccer, East: The junior scored two goals to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 1-1 on the week.
n Will Monger, boys track, Central: The senior won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at the Okie Blanchard Invitational.
n Taliah Morris, girls track and field, East: The freshman won both the 100-meter dash and long jump at the Okie Blanchard Invitational.
n Cameron Moyte, softball, Cheyenne Central: The infielder went 9 for 10 with two doubles, two triples and four RBIs to help the Lady Indians go 1-2 on the week.
n Gracie Oswald and Trista Stehwien, softball, East: Oswald was 8 for 11 on the week, including a double, a triple and eight RBIs.
Stehwien was 5 for 9 with three triples and seven RBIs.