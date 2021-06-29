CHEYENNE – Liam Fox of Cheyenne captured second in Greco-Roman and third in freestyle at USA Wrestling’s Kids Nationals this past weekend in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Fox – who will be a freshman at Cheyenne East this fall – went 3-1 in the under-14, 130-pound division of the Greco-Roman tournament. He won two bouts by technical fall. He captured second with a no-content win over Michigan’s Blake Sloan. Fox beat Sloan 13-1 earlier in the tournament.
In freestyle, Fox went 4-2 with three wins coming by tech falls and another by a 10-4 decision. Both of his losses came to Jackson Tucker of Missouri.