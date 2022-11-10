Boden Liljedahl

Cheyenne East senior Boden Liljedahl serves during the Lady Thunderbirds’ victory Oct. 6, at the Central Fieldhouse. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East seniors Elysiana Fonseca and Boden Liljedahl both earned the third all-state honors of their careers from the Wyoming Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Liljedahl also was named Class 4A’s co-defensive player of the year. It’s the third time she has either won or shared that honor. The 5-foot-6 libero finished the season with 533 digs to help the Lady Thunderbirds post a 21-13 record and reach the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament.


