CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East seniors Elysiana Fonseca and Boden Liljedahl both earned the third all-state honors of their careers from the Wyoming Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Liljedahl also was named Class 4A’s co-defensive player of the year. It’s the third time she has either won or shared that honor. The 5-foot-6 libero finished the season with 533 digs to help the Lady Thunderbirds post a 21-13 record and reach the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament.
Fonseca – a 6-0 outside hitter – recorded a team-high 270 kills to go with 130 blocks.
Liljedahl, Fonseca and junior setter Bradie Schlabs were voted to the All-East Conference squad, as was Cheyenne Central junior Madisyn Baillie.
Class 2A state champion Burns had senior outside hitter Emma Norris notch the second all-state nod of her career. She posted 330 kills, 356 digs and 65 blocks, all team highs, to help the Lady Broncs go 25-13-2.
Junior Brooke Hansen picked up the first all-state honor of her career. She recorded 303 digs and 235 kills on the season.
Pine Bluffs senior Abby Gray also was voted to the Class 2A all-state team.
All three players also were joined on the All-Southeast Conference team by Burns juniors Tehya and Sienna Gallegos. Pine Bluffs also landed Emily Haas and Jessica Hoffman on the all-conference team.
Norris was voted Southeast Conference player of the year.