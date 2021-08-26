CHEYENNE – Chad Goff did a double-take when he noticed Matthew Jacquot participating in offensive line drills during Cheyenne East’s first summer football practice.
The coach wasn’t sure what to make of a former tight end and wide receiver venturing to the offensive line’s area of the field as the Thunderbirds started preparing to go to summer camp.
“I asked him what he was doing, and he said, ‘My freshman year, you said I should move to line,’” Goff said. “That was three years ago!”
Jacquot thought of Goff’s suggestion a handful of times during his sophomore and junior years, but was reluctant to make the move.
“I always thought I might have a better chance of playing if I moved to the line, but I guess I let my ego get ahold of me. I finally shut that thing down, though.”
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Jacquot caught one pass for six yards during the Thunderbirds’ Class 4A state championship run last fall. He ended up one quarter shy of reaching East’s threshold for earning a varsity letter.
“That hurt,” Jacquot said. “That’s part of the reason I decided to make the switch. I really want to get that letter.
“But I also think this move is best for me and best for the team.”
Goff agrees with the latter, which is why Jacquot will be East’s starting left tackle at 6 p.m. Friday against 2020 state runner-up Thunder Basin. Jacquot knows how important the left tackle position is, and is taking the move very seriously.
“I have a big responsibility and a lot of pressure,” he said. “I feel that pressure almost every snap of the ball, but I’m trying to stay under control and not let it get to me. If I don’t stay under control, the quarterback is going to get kills, and that’s not a good thing.”
Jacquot got up to speed so quickly that Goff inserted him in the starting lineup when the T-Birds went to camp. He fared well enough there the coach penciled him in as the starter when two-a-days started Aug. 9. Jacquot has only gotten better over the past three weeks.
“He was about 80% successful at camp,” Goff said. “He is a smart kid, and he has learned the nuances of what an offensive lineman does and how they block differently than a receiver. Everything is new to him.
“There are things he is learning that other guys take for granted because they learned them years ago. Situations that were new to him a week ago are old now. He understands why we’re telling him to do things certain ways, and he is doing them that way.”
Jacquot seeks out every rep he can take, and is constantly picking his coaches’ brains. He knows he has to make up for lost time.
“Offensive line isn’t easy,” Jacquot said. “A lot of people think it’s all about just stopping the guy in front of you, but there’s a lot more to it than that. You have to be aware of what the defense is doing and what everyone else on the field is doing. That’s how you do your job right.”
Goff hasn’t been the least bit surprised by Jacquot’s efforts to learn his new position.
“He bleeds East blue like you wouldn’t believe,” Goff said. “He has been at everything we do for the past four years, and he is always pushing to get better at whatever he does. The kids on this team love him, and he loves them.”