CHEYENNE – For the second consecutive season, Nedra McIlwaine’s role on the Cheyenne East girls tennis team unexpectedly changed as the season approached.
Last year, McIlwaine was positioned to be the No. 2 singles player. That changed at the start of the season when East’s No. 1 player was no longer on the roster, forcing McIlwaine to step into that role. This season, McIlwaine was primed to handle the duties at the No. 1 spot. That changed when junior Paige Frazier moved to Cheyenne a few weeks before the season started and earned the No. 1 role.
Regardless of the curveballs thrown her way, the senior has embraced whatever position she’s been put in.
“It’s not really about where I’m at, but it’s what I do with where I’m at,” McIlwaine said. “So I’ve really enjoyed being in my position because I’ve been able to improve my game and not worry so much about being at the top, but rather just staying where I am and going as hard as I can right there.”
McIlwaine’s team-first mentality helped her adapt to this season’s situation when taking on a less-glorified No. 2 singles spot. She realized what was going to help the team overall and allow the Lady Thunderbirds to be more competitive in the long run.
“Paige brought depth to our program, and I think Nedra saw that and you could see she took a step back and said, ‘This is going to make us better,’” East coach Nicole Cameron said. “Across the board, she was just looking out for the team.
“Nedra is looking at it as ‘this is my role, it’s for the team, it’s my senior year, and I’m going to make the best of it.’”
Now McIlwaine is helping guide an East girls team that has turned a lot of heads so far this season. Two weeks ago, the T-Birds defeated Cheyenne Central. The last time that has happened is unknown.
And after a 14th-place finish at last season’s state tournament, East is looking to make a big leap. McIlwaine’s dominance at the No. 2 singles spot is a big reason why. She’s currently 5-1 on the season, while her success has been built on her positive mentality.
“Things change, (the position change) was completely unexpected (and) out of my control,” she said. “I just kind of told myself that nothing about how I played changed, my skill is the sam, and I told myself ‘I’ll do better at that position. I already played (No. 1), I can play (No. 2).’”
Last season’s added weight on her shoulders meant more experience. The season had its ups and downs, and certainly wasn’t anything to write home about.
Either way, McIlwaine didn’t flinch.
“She fulfilled that role, she was in there, and she was positive, but it’s really hard – even when you’re a positive person – to go through your whole season and only win a few matches,” Cameron said. “You could see the wear-and-tear on her at state. No. 2 was almost like a breath of fresh air for her to revive and say ‘I can do this.’”
Throughout the season, McIlwaine battled Achilles injuries, which often limited her play and had a mental impact on her, she said. It’s not quite the same mentality as this season, however.
She just wants to finish her tennis career with no regrets.
“(The injuries) made me go into matches thinking I’m not going to do well,” she said. “So instead, this season, I’m really working on going in and saying just give it my all and leave it all out there.”
East sweeps Thunder Basin
The East boys and girls both picked up dual wins over Thunder Basin on Thursday. Frazier defeated Ali Morgan 8-2 in the pro-style set and McIlwaine bested Sarah Rasse 8-4. Sydney O’Brien and Finley Kastens picked up the girls’ other win at No. 1 doubles 8-4.
Logan Davis grabbed a win at No. 2 singles for the boys, besting Josh Klaassen 8-6. Ryan Johnson and Tyler McMullen won at No. 1 doubles 8-1 and Jude Guevara and Jacob Romine won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Frazier and McIlwaine both dropped their matches against Campbell County while all three girls doubles teams won. O’Brien and Kastens won 8-6. Teghan Baktamarian and Kaydei Murphy won 8-0 at No. 2 doubles and Zoey Woods and Serena Farris picked up a 8-1 victory at No. 3 doubles.
Campbell County swept the boys matches. Davis fell to Kody Kline in a two-set tiebreaker, 8-8, 8-6.