Drew Jackson drives to the net

Cheyenne East junior Drew Jackson drives to the net past Laramie sophomore Brayden McKinney (10) during a boys basketball game Thursday at East High School.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The inside play of Kysar Jolley and the outside shooting of Nathan Mirich sparked Cheyenne East to a 77-56 victory over visiting Laramie on Thursday night.

Mirich finished with a game-high 23 points. The junior guard made six 3-pointers to help East open Class 4A Southeast Quadrant play with a win. He had 20 points in the first half alone.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

