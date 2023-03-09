Cheyenne East junior Nathan Mirich (4) drives to the basket against pressure from Cheyenne South junior Dylan Willmarth (24) during a boys basketball game at South High School in Cheyenne on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Cheyenne East’s Nathan Mirich takes a shot over Trey Rinn of Douglas January 7, 2023 during the James Johnson Classic at East High School. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Michael S Smith
Nathan Mirich
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
CHEYENNE — Before the season started, Cheyenne East boys basketball coach Rusty Horsley said junior Nathan Mirich was due for a breakout season.
Twenty-four games into the season, and with a state championship on the line, Mirich has proven his coach’s prediction correct. Mirich has developed into a lethal perimeter threat for the Thunderbirds over the course of this season.
“I expected him to do great things,” Horsley said. “He works tremendously hard. This is the type of year that I thought his potential could reach.”
The East junior came off the bench last season, and while he only averaged 5.2 points per game, he showed flashes of the type of athlete and shooter he could be.
That potential paid off in a big way. Mirich currently ranks third on the team with 11.2 points per game. He also averages a respectable four rebounds. Mirich has started every game for the T-Birds this season, as well.
He has led the team in points six times throughout the regular season, and has scored 20 or more three times. This improvement has allowed him to be a trusted weapon on East’s potent offense when the game gets tight, Horsley said.
“The coaches have put us in good positions this year,” Mirich said. “I have had more experience, also, from last year.”
Mirich is the premier three-point specialist for the T-Birds. His main job is to hang around the 3-point line and be an outlet option for guards Drew Jackson and Garet Schlabs when driving the lane.
Schlabs and Jackson have found large amounts of success doing so this season, and it has helped elevate Mirich’s game to a new level. The junior leads the team in 3-point attempts (140), as well as makes (59). His 36% efficiency rating from beyond the arch ranks ninth overall in Class 4A, and is third among players with more than five attempts per game.
“It opens up everything for me (when those two are able to drive the lane)” Mirich said. “If they are guarding me, it opens everything up for them.”
Mirich’s skillset was on full display during East’s final two games of the regional tournament. Against Laramie, Mirich led the team with 18 points. He followed that up by posting a 20-point game in East’s overtime loss to Thunder Basin in the championship game. In total, the junior averaged 15.7 points per game during the three-game set in Casper.
“At times when you need someone to step up, I’m glad I was able to do that,” Mirich said. “When I am not playing well, someone else will step up.”
But Mirich’s abilities extend far beyond just a 3-point specialist. Due to senior Colter McAnelly’s season-ending wrist injury, Mirich has been forced to step up and play more minutes and play in the post more. He has shined in this increased role, Horsley said.
“That is what is so special about our team is that we can play different positions and be versatile,” Mirich said. “That was not something that I expected to be the main thing I did for this team this year. But, it is just something that just happened toward the end of the year, so I have rolled with it.”
Mirich will be a part of an East team looking to avenge not only a 2023 regional championship defeat, but also a state title defeat. Last season, East made it all the way to the finals, but fell to Thunder Basin in the championship.
The sting of defeat is still fresh in everyone’s mind on the team, and the T-Birds are itching to get back at the team that beat them.
“We are definitely excited going the state tournament,” Mirich said. “We feel like we are ready. We have prepared all year for this moment.”
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.