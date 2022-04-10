CHEYENNE – Defensive miscues and missed opportunities in its attack plagued Cheyenne East on Saturday afternoon.
The Thunderbirds allowed Sheridan to score two first-half goals, both coming on defensive breakdowns. On the other side of the pitch, they couldn’t convert opportunities into goals. The combination led to a 4-0 Sheridan victory at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
“I thought our energy and mindset was there in the first half, and really, we make two mistakes – don’t mark up one of the premier players in the state on the first goal, and give away a ball in a bad place on the second goal,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “We give up those two mistakes when they only had four total shots on goal in the first half.”
It didn’t take long for the Broncs to find the back of the net. In the third minute, sophomore Dane Steel received a pass from Colson Coon near the top of the penalty area, controlled it with his chest and sent it to the right of East goalkeeper Joseph Wheeler.
East responded with its own attack, finding itself on a pair of breakaways that led to two shots from Carlos Moreno.
In the 24th minute, a free kick from East junior Chase White led to a Brenden Bohlmann shot, but the kick cleared the top crossbar. The T-Birds continued to connect and find some quality looks through the half, with their best opportunity coming in the 29th. Hunter Sallee found Hunter Onisto on a through ball down the left side of the field. Onisto forced Sheridan goalie Chris Larson to come out of goal, leaving Onisto with an empty net, but he couldn’t finish the shot.
Sheridan (6-1 overall, 4-1 Class 4A East Conference) doubled its advantage in the 36th when Steel netted his second goal of the contest off an assist from Bae-John Heyneman.
From that point on, the Broncs controlled the match.
“We got to the second half, and they dominated possession, they dominated shots, they dominated us in the second half. We gotta find a way to just keep working and find a way to right this ship,” Cameron said. “Our effort was there, for the most part, but what we have to get better at is between the ears, cleaning up mistakes.”
The T-Birds (1-5, 0-3) went into halftime with seven shots. They finished the contest with eight while struggling to maintain possession in the second half.
“We just need to come out strong and work and move together as a team from the back so we give ourselves more opportunities,” White said. “We were good physically, we just have to figure out how to move forward and get the ball going upfield.”
The Broncs’ third goal came in the 58th minute, when Reed Rabon connected with Coon, who was slashing in front of the net and buried the close-range shot. A Matthew Ketner penalty kick in the 69th capped the scoring for the Broncs.
Following a four-goal outing against Natrona County, the T-Birds have struggled offensively to put points on the board. They’ve scored just once in their previous four matches.
“We’re going to get better, for sure. We’re definitely going to keep working,” White said. “We’re going to find that next level, that’s for sure.”
SHERIDAN 4, EAST 0
Goals: Sheridan, Steel (Coon), 2. Sheridan, Steel (Heyneman), 36. Sheridan, Coon (Rabon), 58. Sheridan, Ketner (penalty kick), 69.
Shots: SH 18, CE 9. Shots on goal: SH 8, CE 3. Saves: SH 8 (Larson), CE 4 (Wheeler, Fisbeck).
Corner kicks: SH 8, CE 1. Offsides: SH 3, CE 3. Fouls: SH 10, CE 6.