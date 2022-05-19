CHEYENNE – Rian Barthel celebrated her birthday in a way she’s likely to never forget Thursday.
The freshman goalkeeper made a pair of saves during a shootout that helped Natrona County to a 4-3 (4-3 shootout) win over Cheyenne East in the opening round of the Class 4A state soccer tournament at Riske Field.
East (8-9-1 overall) converted its first three penalty kicks during the shootout. Barthel stopped a shot from East freshman Brooklyn Paskett, but the assistant referee watching the goal line said she moved forward to make the save, resulting in another chance for Paskett. Barthel dove to her right to play the second shot over the crossbar and keep the shootout tied 3-3.
“Usually, it’s kind of a reaction thing when you’re trying to stop PKs,” Barthel said. “But I was kind of able to read her a little bit based on how they set up that second shot. I felt like I had a good idea of where she was going.”
East senior goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw countered in a similar fashion, making the initial save on Saige Gustafson’s shot, only to be whistled for moving forward off the goal line. Gustafson’s second kick went wide of the goal.
Barthel denied T-Birds junior Isabelle Hunt by diving to her right, and Lia Flores scored on her attempt to lift the Fillies to the win.
The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for East, which battled back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime. The T-Birds even had a short-lived 3-2 lead in the extra session.
“We came out a little bit flat in the first half, and that’s hard to come back from,” fourth-year East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We made some defensive mistakes clearing the ball into players and things like that, which add up and good attacking teams are going to take advantage of.
“But our kids played with a lot of resilience and heart to get two goals going against the wind in the second half. The first goal we scored gave us a lot of momentum going forward.”
Natrona (13-3-2) grabbed the lead in the 34th minute when Gustafson converted Kylan Campbell’s free kick for a 1-0 lead. They went up 2-0 when Campbell bent a corner kick into the goal with a little help from a strong wind blowing toward the East goal.
The T-Birds’ first goal came in the 67th, when freshman Avery Brinkman caught up to a long pass and was knocked to the turf by Barthel, who received a yellow card for the challenge in the top of the penalty area. East sophomore Haley Pierson chipped a penalty kick past Fillies backup keeper Bionca Gomez to cut the lead to 2-1.
In the 77th minute, Jordan Griess took a pass from Pierson and chipped a shot into the wind from 40 yards out that hung in the air before hitting off Barthel’s hands and going into the goal to knot the score 2-2.
“We all started playing harder and playing for each other,” Pierson said. “We were playing to the wings and swinging it around the back, instead of just playing through the middle or just kicking it as far as we could like we were earlier.”
Griess gave East a 3-2 lead in the 85th when she flicked a bouncing throw-in from Zoey Woods past Barthel, who was coming out to challenge.
Natrona pulled even in the 87th when Brook Travers’ shot from near the end line went through Kershaw’s hands and onto the foot of Elise Swan, who cleaned up the rebound to forge a 3-3 tie.
East plays an elimination game at 9 a.m. today at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
NATRONA 4, EAST 3 (4-3 SO)
Half: Natrona 1-0. Regulation: 2-2. OT: 3-3.
Goals: NC, Gustafson (Campbell), 34. NC, Campbell (corner kick), 43. CE, Pierson (penalty kick), 67. CE, J. Griess (unassisted), 77. CE, J. Griess (Woods), 85. NC, Swan (Travers), 87.
Shootout goals: East 3 (Pierson, Kershaw, Webb); Natrona 4 (Ky. Campbell, Ka. Campbell, Travers, Gustafson).
Shots: CE 19, NC 18. Shots on goal: CE 14, NC 12. Saves: CE 9 (Kershaw); NC 12 (Barthel 10, Teams 2, Garcia 0).
Corner kicks: CE 5, NC 4. Offsides: CE 0, NC 0. Fouls: CE 9, NC 8. Yellow cards: CE 1 (Pierson, 87); NC 2 (Barthell, 67. Ky. Campbell, 67).