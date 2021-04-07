Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo went 0 for 2 with an RBI, three walks, a strike out, a stolen base and a run scored for the New York Mets during an 8-4 win at Philadelphia on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field before moving to left during the bottom of the eighth inning.
Nimmo is batting .200 (1 for 5) with four walks, three strikeouts, an RBI and a stolen base through two games this season. He has a .556 on-base percentage and a .756 on-base plus slugging percentage.