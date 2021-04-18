Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 3 for 6 with a run scored to help the New York Mets split a pair of seven-inning games Saturday at Colorado.
The Mets won the opener 4-3. Nimmo batted leadoff and started in center field before moving to left in the bottom of the seventh. The 28-year-old was 2 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt in that contest.
He was 1 for 3 with a run scored during New York’s 7-2 loss in the nightcap. He batted leadoff and started in left.
Nimmo is now batting a Major League-best .471 (16 for 34) on the season with three doubles, four RBIs, eight walks and eight strikeouts in 10 games. He has a MLB-best .571 on-base percentage, a .559 slugging percentage and a 1.130 on-base plus slugging percentage. His OPS is 11th-highest in MLB, and fifth-best in the National League.