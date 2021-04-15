Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 3 for 5 with a run scored and a strikeout during the New York Mets’ 5-1 victory over visiting Philadelphia on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old started in center field before moving to left in the top of the eighth inning.
Nimmo is now batting .464 (13 for 28) with three doubles, four RBIs, eight walks and eight strikeouts in eight games this season. He has a .583 on-base percentage, a .571 slugging percentage and a 1.155 on-base plus slugging percentage.