Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 0 for 5 with three strikeouts for the New York Mets during Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss at the Chicago Cubs.
The 28-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field for the Mets.
Nimmo is now batting .395 (17 for 43) with three doubles, four RBIS, eight walks, 13 strikeouts, two stolen bases and five runs scored in 12 games this season. He has a .490 on-base percentage and a .955 on-base plus slugging percentage.
His batting average is second-best in Major League Baseball. His on-base percentage is third-best.