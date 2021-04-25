Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 0 for 2 with two walks and a strikeout for the New York Mets during a 7-1 loss to visiting Washington on Saturday.
The 28-year-old started in center field and batted leadoff for New York.
He is now batting .392 (20 for 51) with four doubles, a home run, eight RBIs, 15 strikeouts and 10 walks in 15 games this season. He has a .492 on-base percentage, and a 1.021 on-base plus slugging.
His batting average and OBP both rank fourth in all of Major League Baseball.