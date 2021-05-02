Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo went 0 for 4 with a pai of strikeouts for the New York Mets during a 5-4 win at Philadelphia on Saturday.
The 28-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field. He left the game in the seventh inning after suffering a left index finger injury. Nimmo is listed as day-to-day.
He is currently batting .318 (21 for 65) with five doubles, a home run, eight RBIs, 12 walks and 22 strikeouts in 20 games. He has a .430 on-base percentage and an .870 on-base plus slugging.