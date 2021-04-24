Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for the New York Mets during a 6-0 win Friday at the Washington Nationals.
The 28-year-old’s missed the previous two games with hip stiffness.
Nimmo batted leadoff and started in center field before moving to left in the top of the eighth.
Nimmo is now batting .408 (20 for 49) with four doubles, a home run, eight RBIs, eight walks, 14 strikeouts and two stolen bases through 14 games. He has a .491 on-base percentage, a .551 slugging percentage and a 1.042 on-base plus slugging.
Nimmo’s batting average is second-best in all of Major League Baseball, his OBP is third, and his OPS ranks 13th.